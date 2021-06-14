India’s 1st ever public cloud storage Digiboxx hits 1 million users in 6 months

New Delhi, 14 June 2021: India’s first and only Swadesi public cloud storage DigiBoxx™ announced that it has acquired over 1 million users within six months of its launch. The platform witnessed over 16% users being active on a daily basis. Launched in December 2020 by Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, the platform is an Indian digital file storage, sharing and data management SaaS product that provides storage options for individuals and SMEs who wish to store their personal and work data.

The easy to navigate and pocket friendly storage solution is available in monthly and yearly plans starting at INR. 30 per month. For individuals, there is a free account that comes with 20 GB storage, a 2GB maximum file size, and Gmail integration. For SMBs, the INR. 999 plan includes up to 50TB storage and a 10GB maximum file size. True to its ‘Swadesi’ philosophy, Digiboxx is available in Android, iOS and a desktop version currently supporting 8 Indian languages. Digiboxx also plans for launching in other regional languages in its efforts to cater to 700 Mn Indian Internet users across the nation.

Reports suggest that clicking selfies and taking videos are now considered a daily ‘ritual’ for the Indian youth with an average age of 23, they click a minimum of 7 selfies a day. The number can go up to even 100 during festive times and special occasions. Such drastic increases in mobile usage behavior have resulted in storage space becoming a real problem for smartphone users in India and the demand for free and reasonably priced space is ever increasing. With dominant players in the cloud storage services ending free storage for their customers, Digiboxx is the only platform that provides 100GB of storage at INR 1 per day and free storage for all users up to 20GB.

Commenting on the success, Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, “Touching 1 million lives in just 6 months is a notable achievement, especially for a bootstrapped firm. DigiBoxx has progressed well and has taken calculative steps to reach this stage. India needs more such home-grown technologies to fulfil our vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ As the global tech COS move away from providing the public cloud access for free, DigiBoxx is poised to step into this vacuum, with its aggressive pricing and free storage options for individuals, businesses and academics.”

On the occasion of hitting 1 MN subscribers, Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx said, “Launched last year in December, Digiboxx is already being used by over a million users across the country. Together we want to build a Digital Storage facility for the people of our country. Our target is to provide a simple to use, comprehensive solution around storage in 8 Indian languages available in all devices especially to the Indian residents. We are confident of reaching 2 million by the end of this year and the discontinuation of free storage by the tech majors is an opportunity for us.”

Digiboxx offers intuitive services at a lower price, compared to the competition. The swadesi platform offers a search function by keyword, location, or name. Using the app is easy – just drag-and-drop files in, that is encrypted and uploaded on the go. It’s a relatively simple but effective service which makes cloud storage accessible and secure by syncing files between all the devices.

Apart from this, it’s possible to share important files with other people even if they aren’t DigiBoxx users. InstaShare™, a file-sharing feature allows them to share large-size documents, high-resolution images, videos, PDFs in real quick time with anyone. It has free 2GB storage space and the file shared stays for 45 days in DigiBoxx.

About DigiBoxx™

DigiBoxx™ is an intelligent Indian digital file storage and sharing platform that’s secure, fast, intuitive, and easy on the pocket. With a goal to make digital asset management go vocal for local, we have built a robust technology that’s world-class and yet keeps in mind the flavors of India. DigiBoxx™ is the first of its kind cutting edge indigenous digital asset management SaaS platform introduced in India. It is a tech startup founded and promoted by Arnab Mitra, MD, LIQVD ASIA along with Ashish Jalan and Vivek Suchanti, Concept Group.