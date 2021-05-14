Indus App Bazaar curates apps to keep people informed and prepared

Delhi, May 14, 2021: Indus App Bazaar has curated a special category of featured apps under ‘COVID-19 Resources’ to equip people with the right information around solutions to tackle the ongoing pandemic. The category includes apps like 1 mg, Practo, BigBasket, Country Delight, Bajaj Finserv Health, and Paytm, to name a few.

Amid this global upheaval, people constantly lookout for solutions around health, finance, and essentials – the three key elements for sustenance. These are trying times for everyone, and Indus App Bazaar believes that humanity can serve as one of the greatest tools to weather this crisis. The availability of curated apps underlines the brand’s commitment to supporting people and helping them sail through the black swan event using the power of apps.

Speaking about the Covid-19 curation, Suniva Rawat, AVP, Marketing, Indus App Bazaar said, “India is grappling with COVID-19 and we wanted to make the discovery of use apps extremely easy. This curation has been done with the needs of Indians who are staying at home. This is especially useful for Indians who require assistance to go digital.”

Designed to help users discover new and trending apps in their preferred language, Indus App Bazaar houses over 400,000 apps in English as well as 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, and Bengali. Driven to support ‘Made in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives, this app store aims to address the needs of Indian consumers using local and linguistic content.