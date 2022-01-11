InnAccel Technologies wins the WBG-CES Global Women’s HealthTech awards at CES 2022

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: InnAccel Technologies, a start-up known to develop unique novel globally certified medical devices in India won WBS-CES Global Women’s HealthTech award at the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show 2022. InnAccel Technologies has been recognized for its pregnancy monitoring product – Fetal Lite.

Fetal Lite is a next-generation, AI-powered, pregnancy monitoring and labor management technology. It has been designed to increase access to adequate and timely pregnancy and labor monitoring at home and in clinical settings across cities and remote rural areas with limited infrastructure. Fetal Lite, based on next-gen ECG signal processing, is more accurate, reliable, and easier to use compared to conventional Doppler-based devices. Fetal Lite will help in reducing the 300,000 annual intrapartum deaths that occur every year in India, due to inadequate monitoring with current technologies.

Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said,“The winners announced are providing innovative solutions that are making a difference in solving some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare and will help improve the health and well-being of women in developing countries.”

Through a joint global program, IFC of the World Bank Group and CES, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), aim to identify and celebrate innovative technologies that can address gaps in women’s health care and safety in emerging markets. Over 70 companies from across the globe applied for these awards and Fetal Lite emerged as a winner after a rigorous selection process.