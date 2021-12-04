InsurTech Platform HealthySure raises undisclosed Pre-Series A from We Founder Circle and others

Mumbai: We Founder Circle (WFC) – a founder backing founder based early-stage start-up investor has participated in pre-series A round of HealthySure, an employee welfare platform, targeting SMEs to make insurance and healthcare affordable and accessible to the Indian workforce and their families. We Founder Circle participated in the pre-series A round with an undisclosed investment with other marquee investors.

Started by IIM Bangalore Alumni Anuj Parekh and ISB Alumni Sanil Basutkar, HealthySure offers digitized policy and claim experience with curated health and wellness offerings. The brand has launched India’s first Unified Health Insurance plan that allows employees to personalize their organization health covers with continuity post-employment thus, eliminating the need of holding an independent personal health cover and saving up to 75% premiums.

On the Investment Mr. Neeraj Tyagi- Co-Founder and CEO, We Founder Circle said “In the current scenario, companies are putting efforts and investment for the wellbeing of their employees. With the dedicated approach of making insurance and healthcare affordable and accessible to the Indian workforce and their families, HealthySure addresses a big challenge being faced by corporates. The finer technology used by players like Healthysure, just makes it a more lucrative creation that is going to create a bigger difference in the overall growth of the nation.”

“We are excited to announce the funding which will help us invest in the team, technology and operations. We are not just building a disruptive start-up, we are also looking to transform the lives of millions of Indian families with health security” says Anuj Parekh, Co-founder & CEO of HealthySure.

The brand plans to exhaust a part of the fund in scaling the team and operations. In addition to this, the start-up also aims at utilising the fund infusion on tech enhancement which will enable a seamless experience for the users.