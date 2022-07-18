Intellicus launches latest version 22.1 to Elevate User Experience, Social Media Analytics

July 18th, 2022: Intellicus Technologies, reaffirming its commitment to superior customer experience, announced the launch of version 22.1 of its flagship suite.

With multiple refinements and new capabilities across different functionalities, Intellicus 22.1 makes it easier than ever to gain actionable insights that inform strategic business decisions. Combined with multidimensional analytics, new ways to visualize data and an all-new social-media analytics dashboard, the latest version of this BI tool will take user experience to a new high.

Some highlights of Intellicus 22.1 are:

Richer Experience: Intellicus 22.1 completely reengineers user experience via a thorough revamp of the interface, focused on ease of use and a customizable homepage.

Advanced Visualizations: The release introduces chord diagrams that assist in discovering deeper connection latent in data and heat maps that offer an intuitive, geographical view of data.

Social Media Analytics: Integrated Twitter Analytics allow organizations to schedule an analysis of one or more hashtags and tap into customer sentiment.

Tailor-made Reports: Intellicus 22.1 allows users to customize both OLAP and Studio reports and to export complete drill-downs as one document through extended PDF and PPTX support.

New Alerts: A major highlight is a seamless cross-device integration with notifications delivered via the Intellicus mobile application and also email.