Internet of Things: Four Upcoming Trends in 2021

The fourth wave of the Industry revolution is about being digitally empowered and driving new technologies and IT services across edge and cloud assets to drive productivity. These technologies include everything from advanced analytics, industrial IoT platforms, artificial intelligence, and digital twins and serve the manufacturing sector’s core needs. In the last few years, it has been observed that the Internet of Things has boomed. According to industry research, there will be 35 billion IoT devices installed globally by 2021 and 75.44 billion by 2025. Essentially, as a tech-driven network of connected devices, the Internet of Things has the potential to enable data sharing within the system better. Its ability to let machines and equipment to communicate will impact industries.

The year 2020 has seen rapid growth of digital transformation, and with increased connectivity, 5G, and improvements in AI and machine learning, IoT extended their roots in people’s lives and industries. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, the technology is set to be at the heart of every organization. IoT is a technology of hope, and in 2021 few of the trends will come to the forefront, fuelling its importance, right from data-intensive experiences that use IoT devices to basic health-and-safety needs.

Connected device makers will invest in healthcare

The pandemic has significantly enhanced telemedicine resources, and 43.5% of people utilized telehealth facilities in April 2020. One of telemedicine’s significant benefits is that it reduces contact between patients, healthcare workers, and other patients. IoT devices help medical workers to have real-time information on patient data while they remain at home. In coming years there will be a greater need to use connected healthcare solutions to manage illnesses and monitor health. Telemedicine is expected to continue even after the pandemic is over. According to industry experts, there will also be greater interest in digital health devices among consumers due to convivence and more affordable prices, and the technology will grow $185.6 billion by 2026.

The Internet of Things will become universal in manufacturing

Due to the pandemic manufacturing industry and other environments with costly machinery have experienced the virtues of remote monitoring first-hand. Remote tracking of machinery has undergone a trial in the post-pandemic era, and many organizations have now embraced these capabilities. With the help of IoT driven technology, manufacturers and pharmaceutical businesses were able to connect industrial assets this year to remote operations, ensuring business as usual during the pandemic period. The benefits and positive impact promise significant investments flowing in IoT in 2021, according to industry reports. Basis industry experts, particularly field service firms and industrial OEMs will increasingly use this technology, making connected machines continue to gain momentum in 2021.

The Internet of Behaviour is expected to grow

IoB captures the “digital information” of people’s lives from various sources, and public or private entities can use that information to influence behaviour. The COVID-19 changed the way many organizations think. Work-from-home and social distancing are the new normal for everyone and staying healthy is one of the topmost concerns. So, we expect to see more IoT technologies in the field that monitors behaviour in various ways to enforce health and safety guidelines. Organizations are taking advantage of technology to monitor consumer and customer behaviours. Some of the useful technological tools here include location tracking, big data, and facial recognition. The Internet of Behaviours (IoB) can be perceived as a people-centric approach to the IoT. This trend highlights the importance of keeping the customers at the center of each organizational strategy to succeed in the long term.

Smart building technology will drive employee transformation

The lockdown has been lifted, but the pandemic continues. Businesses have resumed a partial number of employees with critical roles, working while most of the employees still work from home until the coming year. According to an industry report in 2021, smart building technology will be focused on IoT applications for intelligent office initiatives. These initiatives will include smart lighting, energy and environmental monitoring, and sensor-enabled space utilization and activity monitoring.