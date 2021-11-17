Introducing Surface Go 3 – the most portable Surface built for Windows 11

Bangalore– Microsoft today announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Go 3 will commence on Amazon. Surface Go 3 comes at just 1.2 pounds (544 gms) with 1080p cameras, best-in-class studio microphones, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5” touch display. It is the perfect device to connect, collaborate, and play from anywhere.

“We are pleased to bring the new Surface Go 3 to India, expanding our Surface portfolio for Windows 11. Throughout our history as Surface, we have seen that the most meaningful experiences come from innovation at the intersection of hardware and software. This idea was the catalyst for Surface—to build hardware that would not only be a stage for Windows but push the platform and the ecosystem forward. We hope that this new product will help more and more people to collaborate and create anytime and anywhere,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

Surface Go 3 is the most portable Surface 2-in-1 perfect for workforces on the go, everyday tasks, homework, and play. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is 60% faster with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. This product brings optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and is optimized for tablet-to-laptop versatility with digital Pen and touch. Built to reduce complexity, commercial variants of Surface Go 3 can be deployed straight to employees with Windows Autopilot for a zero-touch experience. Whether devices are onsite or in the field, the built-in cloud-powered security is designed to keep company information and customer data safe.

Surface products are designed to deliver the Microsoft experiences customers depend on. Every device offers incredible typing, premium materials, correctly placed cameras, and a 3:2 aspect ratio for perfectly scaled documents. These new devices and accessories ensure that users can realize the full power of Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge, -, and more. With Windows 11, Surface Go 3 will unlock the benefits and capabilities created through the thoughtful design of hardware and software.

The device will be generally available on Amazon from November 23. Commercial SKUs will be available in the country starting December through authorized resellers.