IT recruitment Poland in a nutshell – what you need to know

IT recruitment Poland, a complex and all-encompassing service offered by Sowelo Consulting agency, is gaining growing popularity among foreign investors. Before they make binding – or even preliminary – decisions, there are some things about the Polish market they definitely should know. Being aware of what it offers and requires, is crucial as it enables the right adaptation to these conditions.

First of all, it’s good to know that there are many great IT specialists across the whole of Poland. They are available in both big cities and small towns. There are a few major IT centers like Warsaw, Wrocław, or Krakow but outstanding software developers live in small towns, too. The quality of their work remains high but they may charge much less because their cost of living is lower. Poles, in general, are known for being versatile, entrepreneurial, ambitious, and hard-working, and IT professionals are no exception here. They excel and exceed their peers or counterparts from many other countries. And some of them proved it by taking part and ranking high in renowned competitions for software developers.

IT recruitment Poland – a portrait of Polish developers

It’s good to remember, however, that purple squirrels – perfectly fitted candidates – simply don’t exist. But in the Polish market, one may find thousands of employees that will certainly prove to be better than expected. With the little help of Sowelo Consulting’s recruitment agency, investors may easily get access to top-tier IT specialists.

What distinguishes them, is certainly a high level of expertise, very often gained within higher education. As much as 72% of Polish IT professionals finished studies, and 12% continue them – a recent survey by Bulldogjob indicated. Moreover, all of them (100%) know the English language, and 16% – the German one. And in the case of Russian, Spanish, French, and Italian – those rates account for several percent each.

Interestingly, the same Bulldogjob 2021 survey unveiled that Polish IT specialists constitute a relatively young group of people. Over half of them are below 30 years of age – about 16% represent ages 18-24, and 35% – ages 25-29. What’s also important, good IT specialists are available within all regions, and not only in cities. Although about the half of respondents represents Warsaw (24%), Kraków (13%), and Wrocław (12%), the other half is largely dispersed. Tricity, and Silesia agglomeration but also Poznań, Łódź, Lublin, and Szczecin are also on the list, to name a few.

In such places as smaller spots or towns, employees are often satisfied with lower remuneration than those living in cities. And COVID-19 pandemic made the remote work trends much stronger, with many IT people getting accustomed to this mode. Pandemic also brought other changes to the IT world in Poland. One of them was an increase in the importance of experienced specialists – a No Fluff Job survey unveiled.

IT recruitment Poland – Sowelo’s help

Of course, there are many more nuances concerning IT recruitment Poland only experienced recruiters are aware of. And it’s only them who can utilize this knowledge right and take full advantage of it. And it’s certainly like that in the case of Sowelo Consulting agency, which prides itself on 14 years of experience. The bottom line is hundreds of satisfied – and often returning – clients representing various industries, locations, and cultures.

In general, Sowelo specializes in demanding recruitment of high-class specialists that are difficult to possess elsewhere and by others. Some of the services offered include Interim Recruitment, Executive Search, Employer Branding, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, and IT Contracting. Those services are different in terms of their scope and main subjects but there are some common features they share.

One thing is the company consultants’ proficiency that makes them provide high-quality candidates lightning-fast. They simply have vast contacts in many industries and are able to simply call people in question right away. Instead of cold emailing or hysterically writing to top talent on LinkedIn, just like many other recruiters do. Another one is focusing on possessing top-notch specialists – like IT and finance professionals but also top executives. Sowelo may easily reach even people representing niche specializations.

Those possibilities are important especially as far as IT recruitment Poland is concerned. As we all know, successful IT recruitment belongs to difficult tasks – not only in Poland but also worldwide. The shortage of good IT professionals is a serious problem virtually everywhere but not everybody knows how to tackle it. But at Sowelo, they know how to match the right recruitment tools to particular recruitment processes. They also know how to talk to candidates to make their attitude towards an offer presented more open.

IT recruitment Poland tailored to investors’ needs

But the Sowelo consultants’ expertise may be utilized in another useful way, too. This concerns the help for investors in tech, willing to open a branch or a headquarters in Poland. And Sowelo’s assistance may be simply priceless for foreign tech investors who don’t know the Polish job market at all. Or only know that Poland is doing great in business terms and want to take advantage of it. Just like hundreds of other investors within this very industry.

Additionally, Sowelo offers a package of services, tailored to their needs and expectations. In general, the process is very thorough and all-encompassing to take the burden off the clients’ chests. What Sowelo assists with is providing the initial estimation of possible outcomes within the collaboration model chosen by the client. The phase of planning the strategy of investing and expanding abroad comes next.

The client chooses the form of cooperation with Sowelo at its sole discretion as well as the scope of services. They may cover, additionally, finding the best office space possible and various auxiliary supporting services. This assistance may embrace legal, human resources, financial, and accounting help, to name but a few. The support may also concern advice on choosing the model of hiring IT people. These may be either on a freelance basis or creating a dedicated team of specialists. Also, an entity hiring them may be Sowelo, or the client, who may additionally open an office in Poland. But, in general, it’s enough for an investor to provide Sowelo with some basic information, and they’ll do the rest.