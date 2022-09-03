Jira Power BI Dashboard Templates Are Now Available in Power BI Connector for Jira

Kyiv, Ukraine, September 03, 2022- Power BI dashboard templates supported with pre-configured data sources are now available in the latest version offering the new and exciting Jira Power BI Jira reporting experience to the Alpha Serve’s Power BI Jira connector customers.

Power BI Dashboard Templates for Your Jira Reports

With built-in Power BI dashboards templates it is now very easy to build Jira reports in Power BI without coding skills and deep Power BI knowledge. Users can select any of the embedded Power BI templates, download the file and get their Jira data visualized.

Alpha Serve has gone even deeper in simplifying the process for their customers. Power BI Connector for Jira offers pre-configured data sources for each Power BI report template available. Each data source consists of all the selected fields needed to build a Jira report with the corresponding template. Thus, users won’t spend time on picking up the tables and fields they potentially need – Alpha Serve team has done this for you.

“We have constantly been receiving requests from our customers to assist in building their Jira Power BI dashboards. Being focused on feedback-driven app development, we decided to release Power BI templates feature to meet customers’ demand. At the same time, users trialing or Power BI Connector for Jira can now easily see the Power BI dashboard example they can potentially build based on their Jira data,” says Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Office of Alpha Serve.

Here are just a couple of examples:

Jira Project Dashboard

It is a project overview report that can provide you with a quick overview of a certain project in the Jira instance, or with the Jira dashboard for multiple projects. This dashboard will be useful for project managers and team leaders.

Jira Service Management Dashboard

Jira Service Management Dashboard shows the major SLA indicators such as Average Time to Resolution (Estimated and Actual), including by Assignee, or types of issues created by type, etc., for the definite Jira ITSM projects. It will be useful as a daily monitoring tool for team leaders of the support or customer accounting teams, as it visualizes the total number of open and closed tickets, their share division, and their division by types or priority.

The full list of Power BI dashboard templates can be found in the product documentation.

About Alpha Serve

Alpha Serve is a professional software development team building top-rated Power BI Connectors for business software with proven security, scalability, and competent support.

As the Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has developed Power BI Jira connector app. Alpha Serve has also developed enterprise-grade solutions for Shopify, Zendesk and ServiceNow. The latest addition of a Power BI Connector for Jira strengthens the company’s reputation as a customers-oriented provider of valuable BI connectors.