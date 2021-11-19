K&L Wellness Technology raises INR 30Cr from Angel Investors

India: Health-tech company, K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd (also known as RESET Tech) has raised a seed round of INR 30Cr from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and globally renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine. The company provides therapeutic based health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The duo also runs a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bangalore.

The investment was led by Narendra Firodia, Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia. Narendra Firodia is renowned for his diversified role in telecommunication, real estate and the hospitality industry. Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia founded and led a very successful packaging company called Manjushree Technopack until they sold their stake in the business to a global private equity company, Advent Intl. They have invested in a variety of consumer-led business startups with specific focus on health, wellness and nutrition. This focus has led them to invest into K&L Wellness Technology owing to their firm belief and passion for a healthy living.

The raised funds will be invested to launch and scale its health tech platform to redefine the lifestyle transformation of the world of wellness through science-led personalized solutions. The platform blends ancient therapeutic research with its cutting-edge technology to offer sustainable methods, solutions and practices. Additionally, the company will also look to expand its team and build a strong and scalable infrastructure.

Vimal Kedia, Managing Director, Manjushree Technopack Ltd, says,” We see this as a good opportunity given the demand being generated in the health sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for health care in future.”

Narendra Firodia, founder, Sohamm Group said, “We’re always on the lookout for exciting ventures to invest in. Providing top notch services in healthcare through therapeutic means is the need of the hour. We resonate with the company’s vision and are bullish on the expansion plans.

According to Karan Talreja, Co-Founder of K&L Wellness Technology, “We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter.”