Lanika Announces Release of ASAP NextGen 2021 V2 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)

Bangalore: Breault Research Organization, Inc. (BRO), is pleased to announce the latest software release: ASAP NextGen 2021 V2.

The latest release focuses on the PATHs command.

The PATHs command now collects and tabulates ray data from all processors to produce a complete path table. The SELECT may now reference the entries on the path table to turn rays on or off on all processors.

Download today and discover the power, speed, accuracy, and architectural modernization of ASAP NextGen 2021 v2.

Risk-Free Trial

ASAP, with its unmatched kernel technology, remains the industry standard in optical engineering software. It offers optical-system designers unmatched capability, flexibility, speed, and accuracy.

Put ASAP’s latest release to the test with BRO’s 14-day trial http://www.breault.com/software/try-asap-nextgen-free

Current ASAP Maintenance Plan Subscribers are eligible to download the new release via the secure download portal.

To learn more, or to request a demo, contact info@lanikasolutions.com