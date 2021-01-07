LEGALWIZ. IN RAISES Rs. 3.8 CR FUNDING FROM CONTCENTRIC

Ahmedabad, India,: Legalwiz.in, Gujarat’s leading LegalTech firm, today announced that it has raised Rs 3.8 crores of funding from ContCentric IT Services Private Limited. Started in April 2016 to cater to StartUps & SMEs, Legalwiz.in enables legal, financial, corporate & taxation compliances. Enabled with a robust technology backbone, every step of the process is online to ensure efficiency, transparency and maximum value. ContCentric is a leading enterprise content management company. Since inception, the firm has leveraged Portal and ECM solutions for addressing the needs of clients globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shrijay Sheth, Founder – Legalwiz.in, said, “We are excited about the funding from ContCentric because it will help to optimize Legalwiz.in performance and create new avenues for delivering greater value. It is a strategic funding against Technology roadmap for Legalwiz.in. This dovetails with our founding credo of Simple – Affordable – Transparent – because leveraging ContCentric’s proven expertise, we will be able to deliver even better customer experience and User experience. It will enable us to deploy technology to disrupt the legaltech market. Offering new services & SAAS products, Legalwiz.in will make tools available to clients for managing their taxation, compliances and other business related processes. The automated business operations and new products will give us an opportunity to offer value-added customized services to clients”.

Explaining the synergies in the relationship, Mr Gaurav Barot, CEO, ContCentric, said, “ContCentric will be the investor and technical development partner in this relationship. Our proven expertise in automating business operations will help boost efficiencies, improve customer onboarding and the customer experience for Legalwiz.in. ContCentric aims to increase our offerings and include financial investment and mentoring, home grown product and technical partnership along with our current ECM and Portal development services. The resulting synergies will help us demonstrate our capabilities and also further build our reputation as investor. This association will also improve our vertical knowledge of “Business Professional Services” and will also enrich our product development experience. We are highly optimistic about this investment because of Legalwiz.in’s customer centric approach and ease of getting things done. Also the massive market potential makes this a very confident bet”

Mr Gaurav Barot will bring exceptional technical expertise with his active involvement in Technology build-out, gained from working with highly scaled technology – first ventures globally.