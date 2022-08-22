Locus Recognised in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies and Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions

India, August 2022 – Locus, a leading-edge technology company solving Last-Mile logistics challenges, announced that it has been recognised as a Sample Vendor for last-mile delivery solutions in Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022, and the Gartner Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2022.

“Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities,” notes the Gartner Hype Cycle Research Methodology. The reports identify last-mile delivery solutions under the Slope of Enlightenment Curve in its Hype Cycle Phases, which we believe reflects the growing relevance and value provided by these innovations to businesses, consumers, and Smart City development.

According to the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, “Trends in analytics at the service delivery point, decarbonization, last-mile logistics, mobility, and building options are opening the door for an experience delivered at the edge of the service delivery network, thus calling for 5G and broadband rollouts.”

“To keep up with the ever-increasing demand for faster deliveries and staggering growth in order volumes, businesses across e-commerce, retail, 3PLs or home service, etc. need intelligent and real-world ready platforms that not just provide visibility in Last-Mile fulfillment, but also enable better decision-making for unparalleled customer experience,” says Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus. “Locus’ dispatch management platform helps make every delivery more efficient than the last, which results in fewer miles traveled, and more deliveries being done in a day. Being named as a Sample Vendor in these reports, we feel validated in our tireless pursuit of excellence and innovation in one of the most challenging areas of logistics.”

Locus was also previously recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies, 2021. It was also mentioned in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Transportation Industry, 2020, and the Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling, 2020.