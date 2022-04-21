Magenta to support government in deployment of LEV AC EV chargers under Single Window Portal (Switch Delhi) for faster EV uptake in Delhi

Mumbai, April 2022: Magenta, a leading EV charging company, successfully developed and installed Delhi’s first LEV AC EV charger under the state government’s plan, which allows for the construction of private EV chargers. Keeping with the trend for home EV charging, which generally accounts for 70-80 percent of worldwide charging demands, LEV AC chargers supplied by Magenta to Vasant Kunj residential community were recently inaugurated by honourable transport minister – Shri Kailash Gahlot. In addition, Magenta has also installed multiple chargers in various areas of Delhi covering Vivek Vihar, Munirka, Dwarka, Jamia Nagar and Rohini. Magenta plans to install more than 100 chargers under the scheme by the end of April 2022. Both business and residential enterprises can benefit from the scheme’s incentive to install these EV chargers. The company envisions a goal of installing 10,000 such chargers around Delhi to boost the EV infrastructure.



Magenta charger comes with an OLED display along with easy-to-use Bluetooth based authentication system and is a smart solution that can be operated through ChargeGrid BT mobile application by all EV users. It is an ideal low-cost Bluetooth based solution for EV users across all categories for their AC charging needs on a regular basis. This charger has been designed with ‘Safety First’ principle in mind and is equipped with multiple protections to protect against electronics short circuit, over current, over voltage, and ground fault. The low-cost AC charger also has several innovative features such as auto charging session resume in the event of power failure. These chargers are also extremely ‘Easy to Install’ and take up very little space as they can be placed on the wall or on a stand. Magenta has three-year empanelment by three DISCOMs of Delhi to set up an EV charging station network across the capital.