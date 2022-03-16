Micro Focus Announces SaaS Support for its Hybrid Cloud Management Solution

Bangalore, India – March 16, 2022 – Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced the release of Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) software-as-a-service (SaaS), which has previously been recognized as the “Global Winner” in the Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix™: Hybrid Cloud Service Management Tools, 2021, as well as being cited as one of two leaders in The Forrester Wave: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q4 2020.

HCMX unifies hybrid-cloud and on-premises fulfillment operations by providing self-service resource provisioning with transparent cost control and governance built in. HCMX is now available for customers to consume as SaaS with an easy migration path for existing Micro Focus cloud management customers (e.g., Cloud Security Alliance, Hybrid Cloud Management (HCM), or on-premises HCMX). HCMX SaaS comes fortified with multi-layered security and is ISO 27001 and ISO 27034 certified and SOC 2 compliant.

“We are very pleased to announce the availability of our popular hybrid cloud management solution, alongside our other ITOM offerings, as an independent SaaS product,” said Rohit De Souza, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ITOM at Micro Focus. “HCMX has been available via our SMAX platform as SaaS, and as a standalone product on premises, but SaaS makes HCMX easier to adopt through flexible consumption and licensing models that reduce start-up costs, while helping organizations optimize their cloud utilization.”

HCMX is part of the Micro Focus Enterprise Service Management (ESM) platform, offering modular solutions across Information Technology (IT) Security Management, Information Technology Asset Management, Process Automation, Discovery and Topology, and the aforementioned Cloud Management. All modules share a single service portal and catalog, providing employees with a unified experience as well as one-stop shopping for any service, from IT to human resources, to public cloud consumption.

Micro Focus HCMX includes the following capabilities:

Lifecycle Management Orchestration – Speeds provisioning of hybrid apps and services while automating and orchestrating day 2 actions using a library of out-of-the-box workflows and integrations.

Blueprint Designs that Work Anywhere – Enable IT to quickly build and deliver custom environments – from a simple virtual machine up to complex multi-tier application stacks. Designs are adaptive, reusable, dynamic, and cloud-agnostic.

Self-Service with Governance Guardrails – Offers a centralized self-service portal with virtual agent to provide 24×7 assistance to users and reduce IT workload, while maintaining oversight by applying compliance guardrails – access controls, tracking continuous integration dependencies, and other compliance policies.

Cloud Cost Optimization – Brings transparency to cloud utilization and spending via detailed multi-cloud spend reports, artificial intelligence-generated savings recommendations, and budget management tracking.

Micro Focus HCMX SaaS can be purchased in AWS Marketplace, from Micro Focus IT Operations Management partners and directly from Micro Focus, with a migration path for existing Micro Focus cloud management customers. As part of Micro Focus’ SaaS strategy for their Enterprise Service Management ESM portfolio customers, HCMX joins Service Management Automation X (SMAX) SaaS and Asset Management X (AMX) SaaS in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).