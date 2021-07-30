Micromax launches IN 2b – ‘NO HANG PHONE’

New Delhi, July 30, 2021: Micromax Informatics Ltd., India’s very own smartphone and consumer electronics brand today launched ‘India ka No Hang Phone’ – IN 2b in the budget segment. The brand also announced its foray into the audio accessories’ category with its first range of True Wireless Stereo Earbuds – AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro.

Successor to the budget champion IN 1b, the Micromax IN 2b comes with a powerful ARM Cortex A75 architecture based Octacore processor with Mali G52 GPU that ensures a snappy performance, with no lags or hang and 50% faster app start up. Its blazing fast unlock allows you to access the phone in just 250ms via face unlock and 350ms via fingerprint unlock ensuring ‘Ab India Chale Non Stop’.

A first in the sub 10k segment, the phone has 4+64 and 6+64GB RAM variants ensuring 45% better performance. IN 2b comes in 3 stunning colours – Black, Blue and Green and will be available at INR 7,999 & 8,999 respectively on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart from 6th August, 2021.

Micromax also announced their foray into the audio category with Airfunk True Wireless Stereo Earbuds and launched 2 models:

AirFunk 1 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset with CVC 8.0 (Clear Voice Capture) noise and echo cancellation, and instant connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2v. Coupled with Environment Noise Cancellation with quad microphone ensures “Shor No More” by cancelling out the ambient noise up to 25 dB and ensuring enhanced voice clarity on calls. AirFunk 1 Pro will be available in 5 vibrant colours- Black, White, Blue, and Yellow & Red at INR 2499

AirFunk 1 offers a ton of fun with the unique “Voice ulta, game palta”, a unique male/female voice change feature during calls. Also equipped with 3D Surround Sound stereo mode and auto connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0v, the AirFunk 1 is a great combination of fun and function and gives 15 hours of playtime with the charging case. AirFunk 1 will be available in 5 lively colours- Black, White, Blue, and Purple & Yellow at INR 1299

Both Airfunk 1 and 1 Pro will be available on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart starting 18th August 2021

Commenting on the launch announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said, “We are closely connected to our consumers. We understand their needs and pain points. And today, when the entire country operates digitally, smartphones are integral to our lives and livelihoods. Smartphone hanging is one of the biggest challenges that a consumer faces, especially in the budget segment. With the IN 2b, the NO HANG PHONE, the consumers will get a powerful processor with the best in-category performance, high RAM and battery life so that India Chale Non Stop .”

On the launch of the new category, “Our foray into the audio segment is a natural extension of the smartphone ecosystem. Our aim is to give our customers disruptive features like voice changing function and ENC in two funky form factors that they can flaunt and put to great use.” he added.

Micromax IN 2b is amongst the first smartphones in India to run on the powerful UNISOC T610 processor that brings an unbeatable gaming experience to the customers. This performance powerhouse has that highest Antutu score in the category and ensures a lag free, hang free experience. It also comes with a 6.5” Mini drop HD+ display with 400 nits brightness. The IN 2b has a 13MP+2MP AI Dual Rear Camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras support selectable background blur to deliver an excellent bokeh effect for professional portraits. The IN 2b also comes with FHD Video recording as well as a unique Play and Pause recording feature.

The IN 2b has a heavy duty 5000mAh battery, that’s 100% Made in India and comes with a 10W fast charger in box, so that you can be always on the move without any battery woes. IN 2b comes with Dual VoWifi, Dual VoLte and Dual WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz) and Bluetooth V5.0 support for seamless connectivity.

Micromax AirFunk 1

Micromax AirFunk 1 comes with a unique Voice Change Function that lets you switch your voice Female ⇄ Male during a call. The 3D Surround Sound Stereo mode with Right-Left channel split gives you a more immersive experience where you can enjoy movies and music better. It has a 5.0 Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. The AirFunk 1 has 5 hours playtime, 15 hours with a charging case and a Type-C charging interface. An IP44 rated build makes the earphones water and dust resistant. They have intuitive Smart Touch controls that include a host of functions, along with Google Assistant and Siri voice command support. AirFunk 1 supports both mono and stereo usage, which means you can use only one earphone, while the other charges.

Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro

Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro sports Industry Leading Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with cVc 8.0 and ENC Technology and Quad Microphones to reduce ambient noise and boost audio clarity. It comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 for hasslefree transmission upto 10m and fast auto- connectivity. Its massive battery ensures 32hours of playtime and 170 hours of standby. The earphones are also IP44 rated making it safe from splashes of water, sweat and dust. They come with mono and stereo support, smart touch controls, and voice assistant support including Siri and Google Assistant.