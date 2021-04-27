Minerva Network’s Matt Cuson and Kaon’s Eric Hybertson Announce Webinar Outlining the Best Practices for Delivering the Best IP Video Performance

San Jose, CA and Seongnam-si, Korea – April 27, 2021 – Minerva Networks, the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services and Kaon, a technology leader in Pay-TV and Wi-Fi,, today announced an upcoming webinar on the Best Practices for Delivering the Best IP Video Performance. Minerva’s VP of Marketing, Matt Cuson, and Kaon’s Eric Hybertson SVP, Business Development, will discuss how the company’s combined solutions provide customers exactly what they need, now and in the future to create a better in-home television experience.

The event will take place on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 1 PM EST. Interested participants can register by visiting https://bit.ly/3sQajZ7.

“In a dynamic marketplace for video, customers require a reliable in-home entertainment experience, and operators need control and visibility of end-to-end system and video performance,” said Matt. “By combining a proven video platform with analytics, policy management features and a full range of client apps, including Android TV, with a universal managed Wi-Fi solution, operators are well-positioned to consistently delight customers.”

Kaon will present the value proposition and specifics of using a fielded implementation of Operator Tier Lite Android TV for Minerva 10. The presentation will include flipping fielded devices from other IP Video services and an overview of other key product features. Building on the market momentum for managed Wi-Fi, Kaon will also demonstrate how inclusion of IP Video into a Wi-Fi ecosystem can dramatically reduce trouble calls and time-to-resolve for managed STBs or unmanaged retail devices.

“To raise the bar, operators should expect a universal home network implementation that offers choice for managed Wi-Fi ecosystem across Access Networks and Tiers of Service,” said Eric. “Operators running Minerva or considering Minerva will benefit from an investment in a fully operational CPE ecosystem that Kaon can deliver today.”