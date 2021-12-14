MIT xPRO to upskill Indian professionals in the field of Cybersecurity

Program launched in collaboration with Emeritus in India aims to make professionals adept at assessing cyber risks, improving defenses, and making their organizations cyber resilient with MIT xPRO.

Mumbai, December 14, 2021: – MIT xPRO, a professional education program from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)—ranked as the number #1 University in the world according to QS World Rankings, 2021 and affiliated with 98 Nobel laureates—has launched a 10-month Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity program. This is the first-ever executive education program from MIT xPRO in collaboration with Emeritus in India. The program has been launched to meet the increasing demand for trained talent in the field of cybersecurity.

According to numerous industry reports, cybersecurity is a growing challenge for businesses worldwide, and most businesses lack adequate cybersecurity practices. India is expected to have over 1.5 million unfulfilled job vacancies in cybersecurity by 2025 (The Economic Times, 2021). According to the State of Cybersecurity, ISACA, 2021, 32% of Indian organizations said that they experienced more cyberattacks in 2021 than the year before.

In January 2020, the World Economic Forum had announced that the world is currently facing a dire upskilling emergency. At this crucial time, it’s essential that we significantly complement our knowledge gained through academic degree programs with hands-on experience and industry exposure to learn skills that show one’s worth to employers.

The Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity is designed to provide a holistic experience to professionals and includes a mix of live weekly sessions and recorded lectures by global faculty and industry leaders. The program structure also includes applying learnings to real-time scenarios and is ideal for mid-and senior-level professionals who have excelled in cybersecurity. The program provides a wider professional horizon for learners in addition to providing enhanced networking opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay E. Sarma, Vice President for Open Learning, MIT, said, “The need to address cybersecurity issues has increased dramatically. Almost seven in ten organizations see cybersecurity enhancement as a top priority this year. The MIT xPRO Cybersecurity program curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity, focused on both defensive and offensive aspects of the technology. We are pleased to extend MIT xPRO’s global collaboration with Emeritus by bringing this program to India and empowering professionals to upskill their knowledge to be industry-ready in the field of cybersecurity.”

The program starts on December 30, 2021, and has a fee of USD 3,500, with flexible payment options and discounts for multiple enrollments. The program is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the program page for more details, and interested applicants should apply by December 29, 2021.