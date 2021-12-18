MoS, Electronics & IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India to inaugurate MedTech – A Center of Entrepreneurship (CoE) at Lucknow on 18th December 2021*

New Delhi: Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State Electronics & IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India will inaugurate MedTech Centre of Entrepreneurship established at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow. Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI; Shri Arvind Kumar Additional Chief Secretary IT & Electronics, Govt. of Uattar Pradesh; Dr. R.K.Dhiman, Director- SGPGI-Lucknow; Dr. Rajneesh Agrawal, Director STPI-Noida and Shri Subodh Sachan, Director, STPI-HQ will also be present at the occasion.

MedTech – A Center of Entrepreneurship (CoE) in Medial Electronics & Health Informatics is an initiative of The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). This CoE at Lucknow is being set up by STPI & MeitY in collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow; Department of IT & Electronics (Govt. of UP); Association of Medical Device Industry (AiMED); and Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ). Padamshree Dr. Saurabh Srivastava, Former Chairman of NASSCOM, Founder, Indian Angel Network has given his consent to be the Chief Mentor of MedTech CoE.

The CoE will be housed at the SGPGI campus, with a built-up space of 15,000 sq. ft. With an estimated budget of Rs. 22 crores, the CoE will nurture 50 startups over a period of five years, stimulating R&D in medical electronics and health informatics while facilitating an entrepreneurial ecosystem to promote young innovators to create affordable, high-quality indigenous medical products, drive employment, and contribute to the economy. MedTech CoE is a significant stride to enable Indian healthcare sector for empowering patients and helping them in accessing smart and affordable HealthTech solutions. The core objective of this CoE is to catalyze the transformation of the Life sciences & Healthcare industry for accelerated and sustained growth. Through this CoE startups shall be able to capture new business opportunities & markets while building solutions for real-world challenges through co-creation programs.

MedTech CoE is bringing together pool of 16 mentors and 25 partners from different categories like Academic, Industry, Networking Partners, Investment etc viz. SGPGI, SIIC IIT Kanpur, IIIT Lucknow, IET Lucknow, KIHT, TiELucknow, General Electric; Wipro; Siemens and Philips (India) etc. which will be connected with startups. In this CoE 26 early-stage startups have been selected from nearly 150 applications and further 51 more startups have applied to join the MedTech CoE.