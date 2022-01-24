Mumbai-based Startup Websites.co.in Receives Recognition for its Innovations

x

Mumbai, 24th January 2022 – Websites.co.in, an easy website building platform that enables business owners to instantly create a business website, has been selected in the ‘Cornell Maha 60’ – India’s first Ivy League Business Accelerator Program. The innovative startup will join 59 others to become the next big success story of Maharashtra.

Organized by the Department of Industries, Maharashtra Govt. in association with Cornell University, New York and Xed, ‘Cornell Maha 60’ is a year-long program that has an incubation centre set up for training 60 promising entrepreneurs.

Commenting on his selection for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Kartik Raichura – Co-founder and CEO, Websites.co.in said, “I feel privileged to be part of the cohort of entrepreneurs set to spearhead meteoric growth. It is an honour to be one of the lucky few chosen for this accelerator program”.

Kartik will be among the top selected entrepreneurs who will receive training around business skills, developing a growth mindset, and also get a platform to connect with industry experts. The participating startups will also benefit from Access to Govt. of Maharashtra’s machinery of fundraising and captive customers.

Demonstrating his excitement upon his colleague’s selection, Dhaval Mehta, co-founder & CTO – Websites.co.in said, “We are extremely proud and thrilled for the immense recognition that our platform is receiving following its selection in the ‘Cornell Maha 60’ accelerator program. We are looking forward to learning, growing, and building our brand further through hard work and innovation”.

Founded in 2017, Websites.co.in targets over 200 million micro-businesses, which includes professionals and micro-business owners, allowing them to create a website, a blog, an e-commerce store with this platform in less than 5 minutes.

As an up-and-coming platform, it has created a huge impact so far, with a user base of over 1.5 million users from 180+ countries and 98 languages. Rated in the top 10 website builder startups in the world by tracxn, has also been featured by google play store as a top app in 39 countries in the last quarter.