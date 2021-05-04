MyGate in Association with I2Cure commences the ‘Breaking the Pandemic Chain’ Movement Across its 15,000 Societies in PAN India

New Delhi, 04th May 2021: With the rising influx of COVID-19 cases in its second wave, MyGate has collaborated with I2Cure to secure its 15,000 gated societies across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Chennai against the pandemic spread. I2Cure’s patented BioShield™ Antiseptic Lotion, a single-use, broad-spectrum antimicrobial that offers the protection of iodine against COVID-19 for six hours at a stretch, is a significant step up from existing alcohol-based solutions, which are merely disinfectants. With I2Cure’s solution, MyGate which has recognized the superficial nature of sanitizers and disinfectants, and their limited usefulness is bringing this state-of-the-art solution to all its societies across India ahead of time. This collaboration with I2Cure will see MyGate assisting gated communities to strengthen their protection against the deadly virus.

Elaborating on the initiative, Mr. Abhishek Kumar, COO & Co-founder, MyGate, says, “With the MyGate collaboration, gated communities can now get direct access to I2Cure BioShield™. It is a matter of pride for us to enable this for our communities, who, in turn, have already shown strong interest in using the product to break the transmission chain. MyGate recognizes the Biocidal benefits of Molecular Iodine (I2) and would offer the I2Cure protection to the communities registered with itself. This movement has the potential to dramatically slow down the spread of the virus in urban India.”

Ramesh Menon, Director – Marketing Strategy & Distribution, I2Cure, says, “Our product is currently the most effective COVID-19 preventive available to the masses, and we are happy to partner with MyGate to bring it to the gates of its 15,000 communities, to ensure the safety of the millions that reside therein as well as the millions of people, from daily help to delivery executives, that visit them on a daily basis. This tie-up is an extension of our common vision of ‘keeping communities safe’ by breaking the chain of transmission. Also, the frontline service providers to communities like security & maintenance staff, house-helps, drivers and facility people, etc. are also vulnerable. RWAs can extend the benefit of I2Cure’s 99.999% protection to this audience too”.

With education institutions and offices closed and public transport drastically reduced, gated communities are among the most active congregations and remain potential hotspots for the virus. The majority of housing societies are taking numerous precautions – ensuring that visitors and staff wear masks, running a temperature check at the entry point – however, the virus transmission via the surface remains a major concern. With the BioShield™, housing societies can protect themselves from this risk to a great extent, enabling life to return to near normal within the society.

While sanitizers offer protection only on application, BioShield’s molecular iodine solution percolates under the skin, acting as a shield against any virus and germs for six hours at a stretch. With a single application at the gate or at their homes, residents can be protected from the possibility of being infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This will result in a significant drop in the potential number of virus carriers, thereby breaking the chain of transmission. The product’s development has been guided by Dr. Jack Kessler, whose more than 2-decade-old research into molecular iodine has led to several advancements in the field and the successful development of I2Cure without the negative characteristics of staining, irritation, toxicity, and the risk of acidosis. In addition to a global launch, I2Cure is currently in discussion with public health bodies for the mass distribution of the BioShield™.

During the pandemic, MyGate has introduced a number of new features and inked partnerships to enhance the safety of the 2.5 million families that reside in its communities.