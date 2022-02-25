Netcore Cloud Aims to Increase Revenue from US & Europe to 30-40% by 2025, Targets Major International Expansion in the next two years

Mumbai, February 25, 2021: Netcore Cloud, a globally recognized martech and CPaaS company, today announced its plans to increase its revenues from international markets across North America, South America & Europe to 30-40% by 2025 through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The company will also be expanding in other regions including ANZ, Middle East and the African continent. It will be touching 1,600+ employees by 2022, towards fulfilling its international growth plans.

Inspired by its growing popularity in the Asian continent, Netcore Cloud recently ventured into other regions including America, Africa, Australia & New Zealand and the Middle East. Today the company operates two successful offices in New York and Ottawa. It has appointed Mr. Chantal Capablanca as the country head for Australia & New Zealand. Since entering Europe last year, it has successfully established regional offices in Berlin and Madrid. Netcore Cloud will launch microsites in German, Spanish, and Portuguese to strengthen its euro-expansion ambitions and to cater to a diverse user base. The company has also announced its foray into Bangladesh with Brac Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. It will be targeting other sectors including Telcos, Ecom, FinTech, FoodTech, Airlines, Travel and Retail in the days to come.

Speaking about this global expansion, Abithab Bhaskar, International CEO, Netcore Cloud says, “The growing need for technology companies coupled with relaxed regulations and talent pool has presented a favourable environment for Indian technology companies to penetrate international markets seamlessly. As a result,Netcore Cloud now sees a huge potential in the global markets and aims to double growth through organic and inorganic partnerships and acquisitions in the next two years.

Netcore Cloud believes that the pandemic and subsequent lockdown have given rise to an entrepreneurial economy with a startup-friendly environment. To help startups optimize the benefits of Netcore Cloud’s market leading technology stack, the company will be extending credits of $10,000 for startups in these countries.

Commenting on the company’s plan of global expansion, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, “In the coming years, international expansion will be a major growth driver for Netcore Cloud. We presently have a strong leadership position in India. We want to replicate this feat in America, Europe, Africa, Australia & New Zealand and the Middle East as well. Email marketing has been making a lot of noise in global markets. Netcore Cloud’s email business saw exponential growth of 50% post the pandemic lockdown, with ~70% or $12.5 billion coming from emerging markets alone. Our dominance in the AI-powered customer engagement and personalization space over the last two decades uniquely positions us to capture a larger market share. By 2022, we will have a strong global team of 1,600+ fueling the company’s dynamic growth and maintaining our global market leadership in SaaS solutions”.

Led by Rajesh Jain, the internet pioneer of the 90s, Netcore Cloud has made a huge footprint in India as well as South-East Asia. Today over 75% of India’s and 50% of Asia’s email traffic are processed through its platform. While it is dominant in email marketing, the company today has also made huge inroads in Customer Engagement, Marketing Automation, Personalization and Product Experience to Email API and Journey Orchestration armed by AI-enabled its full-stack for Contextual & Personalized digital experiences. 3 of 4 enterprises in India & 8 out of 10 unicorns use at least one of Netcore Cloud’s products. In BFSI, over 80% brands in India rely on Netcore Cloud’s solutions to enhance their communications. All in all, the company serves 5000+ customers including the likes of BYJU’S, Zimave, Crocs, Airtel, Flipkart, Myntra and ICICI Bank to name a few with a workforce of 800+ globally.