New Market Survey Reveals 5 Key Digital Transformation Trends

BENGALURU, India. – Dec. 14, 2022 — Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today shared the results of a global independent market survey that highlights the complexity and constant challenges of digital transformation, as well as where IT organizations would like to focus their attention on the new year and beyond.

Commissioned by Micro Focus and produced by Vanson Bourne, a global research and analysis company, the survey discovered five key digital transformation trends where IT organizations are looking to focus their resources. These areas of focus include delivering value faster, leveraging cloud as a modernization tactic, delivering operational and cost efficiencies, evolving to a cyber-resilient mindset and corralling key data.

“For this survey, Vanson Bourne to gather data from the IT community on major market challenges, in addition to getting a better picture of just how many have transferred to cloud-based solutions,” said Pippa Thirkettle, Senior Research Manager at Vanson Bourne. “Digital transformation is a long-term journey, and in this ever-changing market, cloud-based solutions are evidently becoming more important than ever.”

Some key stats from the survey include:

80 percent plan to modernize their core applications by moving at least 41 percent of workloads to the cloud in the next two years.

98 percent estimate that their organization may unintentionally overspend annually on public cloud infrastructure due to inefficiencies.

57 percent do not have recent audits of their private and sensitive data.

73 percent say their organizations have so much data that it is difficult for them to get the insights they need.

Less than 50 percent of the respondents have fully adopted a value stream management (VSM) approach for their software delivery lifecycle.

The survey encompassed a wide range of industry sectors, with 750 respondents in seven countries. The organizations represented include mid-sized and enterprise-level organizations.

Vanson Bourne’s evaluation of today’s market offers important insights into where mid-sized and enterprise organizations need to focus their attention. Many organizations have turned to Micro Focus to achieve those same goals. With a broad portfolio of enterprise software and professional services, Micro Focus helps customers embrace their digital dilemma so they can run and transform their organization at the same time.