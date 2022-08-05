Nokia 8210 4G, a Classic icon, Reborn with 4G and Modern Essentials launch in India…

Bangalore, August 2022 –HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced the launch of the newest member of the Originals family, the Nokia 8210 4G, that combines memorable design, durability and long lasting battery life with modern details like a large display, an MP3 player (MicroSD card sold separately), camera, and intuitive user interface, making it simpler and easier to use. Also announced today is the launch of Nokia 110 (2022), which has exciting features like the auto call recording, and built in rear camera with the trusted build quality of Nokia phones blended in their signature style. Both the Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 110 (2022) offer new sleek design and long-lasting battery, with a focus on seamless entertainment. Both the phones come with 1 year replacement guarantee.

Nokia Mobiles is further strengthening its feature phones portfolio with these exciting new additions. Nokia mobiles continues to be number 1 in value in the feature phone segment as per IDC Q1’22 report.

Speaking on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India & MENA said; “Nokia 8210 4G – a new addition to the ‘Originals’ family – celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 4G launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week, which was quite the sensation in India at the time. We have also added new Nokia 110 (2022) to our robust feature phone line-up. The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global’s commitment to ensuring everyone has access to affordable and long-lasting technology. Moreover, we are the strongest player in the premium feature phone segment in India. With today’s young generation embracing minimalism and seeking a more sustainable fashion, feature phones are becoming highly sought after and we do see a lot of people using these feature phones as their secondary phone. Nokia 8210 4G brings the classic Nokia heritage combined with innovation in feature phone space. For those that seek a break from social media and hustle culture, Nokia 8210 4G is a digital detox retreat”

A timeless classic for today’s retro lovers

Nokia 8210 4G continues our Originals–line with outstanding design and renowned Nokia phones build quality. Designed just like its predecessor, has a big 2.8” display and zoomed user interface, making communication easier than ever. The updated display frame adds a fresh twist to the instantly recognizable Nokia 8210 look courtesy of function keys adapted for today, and elegant island keymat with separated keys and an intuitive interface.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 8210 4G is rich in features, including the in-build MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera to capture life’s best bits – alongside a slice of retro courtesy of fan-favorite games like ‘Snake’.

Never go out of style

Fast fashion is out, timeless items are in, and the Nokia 8210 4G is the fashion accessory that will stand the test of time. It’s light and compact design seamlessly carries a massive battery which allows for longer conversations and weeks of standby so users can call, text, and go offline with confidence. Improved radio frequency, 4G connectivity, and dual SIM VoLTE voice call capability keep your calls connected and crystal clear so you can do more of what you love.

Super chic, yet super tough

The new Nokia 8210 4G brings together style and strength in the palm of your hand. Like every Nokia phone, it has been rigorously tested to ensure it meets high durability standards – giving its users peace of mind that they won’t have to replace this celebration of design excellence any time soon.

It is minimalist, yet its super tough. lets you stand out from the crowd for longer thanks to its durable and sleek design, modern features, and update on a classic look – delivering a bit of ‘90s nostalgia and a lot of the quality and performance you’d expect from a Nokia phone.

Availability – Nokia 8210 4G

The Nokia 8210 4G launched in India on 2nd August, exclusively on Amazon.in for the first month and Nokia.com/phones, in blue and red colour options.