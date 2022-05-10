Now buy TCL Video Call QLED 4K C725 at LOTUS Electronics Supermarket Indore, first 25 customers will get exciting offers

Indore, May 10th, 2022: In a sensational new development, TCL, the global top-2 TV corporation, has launched its flagship product TCL Video Call QLED 4K C725, in LOTUS Electronics Supermarket, Indore. The first 25 customers will get bumper offers on purchasing this formidable innovation that elevates the TV-viewing experience to a magical level. The offers will only be applicable between May 9 and 23. Don’t miss the chance to take home TCL C725 along with a free soundbar (worth INR 9,990) or TCL camera (worth INR 2,999) or up to 10% cashback.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, “We are excited to have TCL C725 become an integral part of LOTUS Electronics Supermarket. We are sure customers that are not comfortable with online shopping will find buying here more convenient. At TCL, we are committed to providing world-class TV technology to our customers so that they can enjoy truly cinematic experiences in their homes. This is the latest step in our plans to get closer to our customers. So that we can strengthen our relationship by going beyond the digital world. In the future, TCL will continue to make such conscious decisions as we aspire to make a place in the hearts and homes of our customers.”

Here’s a brief about TCL Video Call QLED 4K C725:

TCL C725 is India’s first Video Call QLED 4K TV. The next-generation model is integrated with cutting-edge technologies like 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) for clear, immersive, and lifelike visuals. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and an ONKYO-certified sound that makes even a pin-dropping sound incredibly prominent.

In addition, TCL C725 is embedded with an AiPQ engine that optimizes content in real-time and delivers more accurate audio-video output. The groundbreaking feature Video Call Camera allows users to make seamless personal and professional calls through Google Duo at high resolution. One can also send voice or video notes or make group calls within a few taps.

This TV model also has TCL Home Entertainment Center, the home of 7000+ Android apps, 700,000+ TV shows and movies, YouTube, and leading streaming channels like Netflix and Prime Video. Furthermore, TCL’s Home Control Center has two distinguishing features: MagiConnect and Screen Mirroring, making it easier to stream mobile content on the TV screen and even take screenshots to post on social media.

Its Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0 feature allows users to connect with Google Assistant and make commands like changing channels without touching the remote physically. The device has in-built Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things that make it easier, efficient, and convenient for users to give voice commands to Google Home enabled devices such as washing machines, AC, thermostats, and even lights.

TCL C725 also champions Android 11 TV with upgraded security features, better memory management, productive app testing, and G-board facilities. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi and HDMI 2.1 for faster content processing and quicker refresh rates for a flawless streaming experience.

Powered by TCL Smart AI and Android R(11) the P725 comes with a magical web camera to give you cutting edge intelligent functions and a range of entertainment experiences. The viewers also get to enjoy super smooth visuals through MEMC. The TV is built for more interactive functionality and better entertainment. It looks good in every angle with a metallic slim bezel-less design and an inverted V-Shape stand, combined with a fabric block that resides at the center of the TV that houses the power LED.