OpenText partners with Google Cloud to Extend Availability of Solution Extensions for SAP® Applications to the Asia Pacific Japan region

Mumbai, India – 2nd July 2021 – OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced expanded local support for OpenText™ solution extensions for SAP applications in the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region on Google Cloud. Leveraging public cloud infrastructure to extend the OpenText private cloud, OpenText now offers customers increased choice and flexibility for in-region deployment of information management solutions for the SAP ecosystem.

“OpenText and SAP have a deep and lasting partnership, centered on delivering information management technologies in the cloud to create more intelligent, connected and secure businesses,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. “With regional data center support from our strategic partner Google Cloud, OpenText now offers these solutions for SAP applications across Asia. Together, we are supporting our customers’ regional compliance needs and data sovereignty requirements under a unified service level commitment from OpenText.”

OpenText offers the digital content platform to manage and deliver unstructured content to SAP applications in context and on any device. The streamlined experience provides better efficiencies and reduced risk by facilitating that all information will be in a single interface that can be accessed by the user in a timely manner. The suite supports SAP S/4HANA®, as well as SAP®, SuccessFactors®, and SAP Customer Experience solutions. The expanded availability of these solutions as a managed service responds to accelerating demand in APJ for cloud-delivered information management.

OpenText solution extensions for SAP applications available in APJ include:

OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP Solutions Cloud Edition streamlines information-driven business processes, delivering content in context of SAP applications.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors helps redefine employee engagement while effectively managing the new digital workforce.

OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP Solutions, available July 2021, delivers cloud-based archiving for both SAP and non-SAP content, helping manage and control data volume growth, reduce costs and expand as information governance needs evolve.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Engineering helps organizations efficiently control engineering information, work processes and risk across the lifecycle of projects and operations to accelerate revenue.

“The integrated OpenText Suite for SAP solutions helped us extract even more value from our SAP implementation,” said Sharn Gamman, Commercial operations process and training manager at Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI). “When we started, there was an expectation that we would have cost savings from efficiency gains and shift staff to more value-added tasks. This is definitely the case. With less manual processing, we have been able to reinvest and focus on working more closely with our vendors.”

OpenText is the largest of a select group of SAP partners delivering SAP Solutions Extensions. The company delivers highly integrated solutions that provide an information advantage to businesses using SAP technology. OpenText and SAP have been partners for more than 25 years, developing solutions for more than 5,000 customers in nearly every vertical and line-of-business. For more information on the OpenText and SAP Partnership, visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/partners-and-alliances/strategic-partners/sap.