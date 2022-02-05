Optimoz Awarded GSA Cloud Services SIN

Optimoz, a leading provider of Cloud Engineering, Digital Transformation, Health IT and Blockchain solutions, announced today that it has been awarded Cloud and Cloud-Related Professional Services SIN 518210C under GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). Optimoz’s services under the Cloud SIN encompasses the full breadth of services focused on cloud strategy, migration, and modernization including cloud security, database and blockchain in the cloud.

“This GSA Cloud SIN award is a great complement to our expertise around cloud engineering and blockchain. It opens up doors for federal and local government to procure such services from Optimoz. We are excited to bundle Cloud and Cloud-Related Professional Services with our IT modernization expertise and offer it to our clients across the Civilian and DOD agencies,” said Bindiya Bhattacharjee, Director of Operations.

Cloud Computing and Cloud Related IT Professional Services Includes commercially available cloud computing services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) and emerging cloud computing services. IT professional services includes the services that are focused on providing the cloud strategy, migration, governance, and management that support the Government’s adoption of cloud computing. Optimoz has successfully helped its customers to migrate and refactor workload to operate efficiently in the cloud leveraging on the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices.