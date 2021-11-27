PixelPlex Shares an Update on Its Business Android Application Development Services

PixelPlex, a software development company and a leader in innovation-driven Android app development services, has updated this service offering. As a company known for providing custom, futuristic enterprise solutions, its offering includes helping businesses create a new way of engaging their audiences with Android apps.

The company boasts of a powerhouse of over 40 highly skilled and committed Android app development agency experts. They’re a team that’s fully capable of meeting complex app development challenges for businesses in any industry. PixelPlex is a company that never takes a vendor approach to projects and instead treats clients as partners aligning objectives to create the most suitable solutions available. This enables them to create android apps that are highly user-friendly, fault-tolerant, and win high ratings on functionality.

To help clients satisfy their audiences on the devices of their choice, the android app development agency at PixelPlex offers the ultimate app solutions. This applies to whether a client wants to develop an app for Android wearables, mobile apps, TV apps, tablets, or auto apps. Any app platform or development unit is catered for with outstanding UX design, clean UI for any target device.

“With each business facing a unique set of challenges, we understand that some may come in need of full-cycle app development services while others only require help for specific app development phases. Our work is to ensure that the client expectations are met fully, regardless of the type of service they approach our company for. This is because we provide a team of dedicated experts to take on the challenge whether it’s strategizing, development and design, or auditing a client’s existing tech,” said Alexei Dulub, the company’s Founder and CEO.

The company takes a four-step comprehensive approach towards Android app development; discovery and road mapping, UI and UX design development, engineering, and quality assurance and support. Within these steps, the engineering team can cater to clients across numerous industries. These sectors include healthcare, gaming, supply chain management, FinTech, the Internet of things, sports, and wellness.

While closing, PixelPlex CEO has this to say, “All these can’t happen without our team’s continuous engineering and design education to enable them to keep us with the changing tech and app development trends. We ensure that we are fully knowledgeable of the by updating our capacity with new arrivals. If you look at our portfolio, you can see we take on a wide range of projects and industries.”