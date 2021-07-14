PLAY steps up in the Indian headphones market, to launch two distinct wireless headphones PLAYGO BH47 and PLAYGO BH22

New Delhi, July 14, 2021: Working on its mission to unite the younger generations with cutting-edge technology and enthralling device experience, PLAY, an Indian company, is gearing up to launch two new wireless headphones PLAYGO BH47 and PLAYGO BH22, in India. The devices will be available both with their offline retail partners as well as online on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s official website www.theworldofplay.com from Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

These brand-new headphones from PLAY come with their proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers for a superior audio experience. In addition, the PLAYGO BH47 headphone is equipped with an advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature, whereas PLAYGO BH22 comes with a dual equalizer that shifts between deep bass or normal mode and offers distinctive and elevated bass output based on the user’s mood and choice of music. Both devices also provide dual connectivity with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for lossless audio, along with braided AUX cable with an in-built mic.

Speaking on this occasion, Vikas Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PLAY, said, “We are extremely excited to announce the latest additions to our long list of new-age devices equipped with elegant design and top-notch audio experience. With pandemic still looming, the devices will prove to be perfect companions both for work-from-home professionals as well as audio fanatics. PLAYGO BH47 is a premium device with Active Noise Cancellation, making it just perfect for your online classes, conferences, video calls, or immersive gaming experience, because of zero latency. Similarly, the PLAYGO BH22 is equipped with dual equalizers that enhance the bass output, thus making the overall music-listening experience far more immersive. It also has the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for a crystal-clear audio experience. Both devices pride themselves on a stellar battery performance which provides for more than 30 hours of PLAYtime for either device.”

He further added, “Since the inception of the brand we have been working towards one goal, to unite the millennials, Gen Z, and future generations with the help of modern technology and superior designs. The culture we live in today requires us to stay updated in terms of technology, and we at PLAY aim to assist the future generations in doing that.”

PLAYGO BH47- Price, Specifications, and Availability

Available in the Galaxy black color variant, the PLAYGO BH47 is powered by the Qualcomm Chipset with active noise cancellation, for clear voice and enhanced communication. It also comes with quick charge support and offers music usage time of up to 30 hours while only needing three hours to juice up completely.

PLAYGO BH47 also offers the option of a multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously. Furthermore, with dual connectivity supporting both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable, the device comes with a power pack speaker size of 40mm, making the overall audio experience genuinely mesmerizing.

Packed with sleek styling, foldable design, and new-age voice assistants including Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa that allow users to change track or accept & reject calls, PLAYGO BH47 is the new best friend every young professional needs today to ensure better digital communication and entertainment.

PLAYGO BH47 is available at a premium-affordable price of just INR 6,999. Consumers can pick it from a nearby retail store or order it through the aforementioned e-commerce sites or the company’s official website https://theworldofplay.com/.

PLAYGO BH22- Price, Specifications, and Availability

Available in vibrant Champagne and Lush Lava colors, the PLAYGO BH22 is also powered by advanced processors so that users can experience trouble-free and crystal-clear communication. It also comes with power-packed performance and offers up to 35 hours of PLAY-time while only needing four hours to charge fully. The device is also equipped with a dual equalizer and can operate up to a distance of 10 meters.

The PLAYGO BH22 packs a powerful punch with a multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously along with dual connectivity that supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable. It also comes with a dynamic speaker size of 40mm, making for an exceptional audio experience.

Sporting a fashionable, premium, foldable design and new-age voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa that allow users to change track or accept & reject calls, PLAYGO BH22 is the latest essential young professionals require for better digital communication and entertainment needs.

PLAYGO BH22 is available at a price of INR 2,999. Consumers can pick it from a nearby retail store or order it through the aforementioned e-commerce platforms or the company’s official website https://theworldofplay.com/.