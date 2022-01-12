Postalytics Launches First Free Direct Mail Automation Marketing Software in Canada

Canada Post welcomes the innovation to the Canadian market, saying it will benefit business.

● Leading American organization Postalytics expands into Canada due to strong client demand.

● New marketing tools that will bring direct mail in Canada into the digital age.

Businesses can now automate the creation, sending, and tracking of direct mail with innovative software that has just launched in Canada.

Leading American direct mail automation software company, Postalytics announced its launch in the Canadian market today. The innovative software has been described as bringing “direct mail into the digital age.”

Dennis Kelly, the CEO of Postalytics, believes it will be a game-changer for Canadian businesses in how they can target customers and can increase response rates.

“We are excited to introduce the first free automation tool to the Canadian market. We have seen clients increase the response rates of their email and digital marketing campaigns by up to 500%, and we are hoping our Canadian clients will enjoy similar results.”

The ground-breaking direct mail automation software tool is fully integrated with Canada Post Personalized Mail™ and includes integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zapier.

It integrates free direct mail personalization and response tracking tools such as variable data, dynamic content, personalized QR codes, and URLs, another first in Canada.

Janet Brearton, General Manager- Business Products and Experiences at Canada Post, welcomed the news and the chance to work with Postalytics.

“Canada Post is always keen to partner with innovative businesses, and we believe the Postalytics tool offers more options to companies across Canada. The integration with Canada Post Personalized Mail™ is seamless and will significantly benefit marketers.”