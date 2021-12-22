Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release a Preview of WebXPRT 4

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community have released a preview of WebXPRT 4, a free online tool that runs in almost any browser and gives objective information about how well a laptop, tablet, smartphone, or any other web-enabled device handles common web tasks. Anyone can go to WebXPRT4.com to easily run an evaluation test on their own device.

The WebXPRT 4 Preview contains HTML5, JavaScript, and WebAssembly-based scenarios created to mirror the tasks you do every day: Photo Enhancement, Organize Album Using AI, Stock Option Pricing, Encrypt Notes and OCR Scan using WASM, Sales Graphs, and Online Homework.

“WebXPRT is a popular, easy-to-use benchmark used by manufacturers, tech journalists, and consumers all around the world,” said Bill Catchings, co-founder of Principled Technologies, which administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community. “We’re excited to share this preview of WebXPRT 4, which will be a great addition to the WebXPRT mission of providing relevant and reliable performance data for a wide range of devices.”

WebXPRT is part of the BenchmarkXPRT suite of performance evaluation tools, which includes CloudXPRT, AIXPRT, CrXPRT, HDXPRT, TouchXPRT, and MobileXPRT. The XPRTs help users get the facts before they buy, use, or evaluate tech products such as servers, computers, and tablets/phones.