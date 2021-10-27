Prodevans acquires 100% stake in COSS to strengthen its training and certification offerings in emerging digital and cloud native technologies

Bangalore: Prodevans Technologies Private Limited (Prodevans), an emerging consulting and product Company focused on Cloud, Container, Automation and Digital Transformation has acquired 100% stake in Complete Open Source Solutions (COSS) with a view to strengthen is solutions in Training and Certification, Managed Services, Research and Product Development

COSS offers advanced technology training in “Platform, Cloud, Automation Middleware and Devops”. COSS is partnered with RedHat, VMWare, Hortonworks to provide industry relevant accreditation programs through its 7 centers in 3 cities.

Nityananda Panda, Head of Learning Services believes “Synergy between COSS’s mastery of the theory and Prodevans boldness in practice will add momentum to the Prodevan’s Managed Services and Product Development Division. There is opportunity for COSS to be present every city Prodevans has a managed service team. While COSS can help Prodevans identify and attract talent early from the training grounds, Prodevans offers the COSS student’s exposure to the bleeding edge of practice in its innovation labs, we are starting a virtuous circle.”

This acquisition creates new opportunities for Prodevans & COSS to deliver innovative learning solutions in emerging digital technologies, Cloud, Automation, DevOps and data sciences both through its OEM led certification focused programs and bespoke workshops focused on enterprise use cases. Prodevans aims to expand its learning survives portfolio by offering training as a Managed Service riding on COSS’s experience and building on decades of goodwill within the COSS alumni.

Deepak Mishra CEO of Prodevans states “COSS would add great value to the Product Development Division and we are mighty impressed by the Red Hat Academy and Leap Academy programs that COSS runs. The technical expertise that COSS brings into Prodevan’s fold will help us accelerate the digital transformation journey of our customers through day 0 to day 2 in a vendor agnostic, multi-hybrid cloud native environment.”

About COSS: COSS prides itself to have trained and upskilled more than 50,000 students; professionals and beginners – and making them industry ready over 18+ years. COSS centers in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Bhubaneswar offers focused hands on and dedicated learning services on emerging technologies such as Cloud, Containers, Automation and DevOps. COSS has been a consistent top Red Hat Training partner in terms of students enrolled, enrollment to examination ration and success rate in examination.

About Prodevans: Prodevans is a leading technology solution provider specialized in end-to-end DevOps offerings that streamline and automate IT delivery. We specialize in the entire spectrum of Cloud Solutions from IaaS, PaaS to StaaS. We strive to provide solutions that are time-driven and efficient with a stringent focus on ROI. Prodevans helps companies deliver a great customer experience by deploying the right cloud-based tools and resources.