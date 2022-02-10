Proven Optics Awarded Servicenow 2022 Americas App Development Platform Partner of the Year

Proven Optics LLC announced that they have been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Americas App Development Platform Partner of the Year for the Partner who excelled in App Development and ratings, building their Apps on the Now Platform, and overall growth.

x

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow’s growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for our joint customers. This year’s awards are based on partner performance for 2021 by evaluating the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

This award was presented at ServiceNow’s Americas Partner Awards digital event on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Proven Optics delivers their Financial Management Application Suite (Budgeting and Forecasting, Cost Modeling/TBM, and Invoicing Showback/Chargeback) on the ServiceNow Platform through the ServiceNow App Store. Offering tailored solutions for Federal and State Governments as well as numerous commercial verticals, Proven Optics applications offer the perfect balance between out-of-the-box functionality and tailored automation, making every installation a perfect fit.

x

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by ServiceNow for our Platform Applications. Our apps launched just a little over a year ago and have shot to the top of the ServiceNow App Store. ServiceNow has been an incredible partner on this journey. With the combination of the Power of Platform and the Power of Innovation on the ServiceNow App Store, Proven Optics is able to offer customers a Financial Management Solution that is scalable, configurable, and very simple to use,” said William Miller, CEO of Proven Optics LLC.

Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global partner ecosystem by building intimate relationships with partners to support customers seeking help to navigate their digital transformation journeys and adjust to the new world of work. Membership in ServiceNow’s partner program has provided us the tools to equip, enable, and be empowered to identify jointly-aligned go-to-market initiatives and innovative offerings and solutions which deliver compelling business value for customers and accelerate growth for our ServiceNow business.

Proven Optics is a software and services company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. We help clients in both IT and Finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage our 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial & Federal implementations. Our solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT & Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For information or demonstration of our products, please contact Ben Perkins at ben.perkins@provenoptics.com.

x

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.