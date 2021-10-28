Qlik Expands APAC Presence with Launch of Singapore Cloud Region

Latest Milestone Enhances Qlik’s Ability to Accelerate Customers’ Digital Transformation with Local Data Storage and Deployment at Scale for Cloud Analytics

Bangalore – Qlik® today announced the launch of its new cloud region in Singapore, strengthening the company’s commitment to support its growing customer demand for innovation in Asia Pacific (APAC). The new cloud region builds on Qlik’s continued investment in Singapore, which began in 2011 with the opening of its corporate office. It also marks Qlik’s second cloud region in APAC and the fourth globally, following cloud regions in Australia, Ireland and the United States.

Qlik’s Singapore cloud region will enable organisations, large and small, across multiple industries to store and deploy data for analytics locally at scale, reaping optimal operational performance and data compliance with cost savings of the cloud. Storing data in the regional cloud will also provide customers with the ability to serve end-users’ analytics needs across the region more effectively with even faster access and lower latency. Customers, including those based in Singapore such as the Singapore Management University, will now be able to drive even more value from their data, shifting their data approach to Active Intelligence, a modern BI approach which provides businesses with actionable insights from continuously up-to-date, real-time information to achieve transformational business outcomes.

“Digital transformation is an imperative for businesses wanting to thrive in today’s era of constant change, with the move to the cloud being a crucial enabler,” said Geoff Thomas, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Qlik. “The strategic placement of a new Qlik cloud region in Singapore will help us better meet customer needs for Qlik Cloud® while complying with stringent local data residency requirements. The new cloud region will also support the country’s Smart Nation plans to boost digital adoption in local businesses to further build resiliency, innovation, and competitiveness.”

Qlik customers like Essilor, a leader in ophthalmic optics and visual health, have welcomed the new cloud region in Singapore. “Our cloud strategy is a vital part of our digital transformation, and Qlik Cloud has been instrumental in this journey, allowing us to innovate faster and deliver our solutions across APAC more efficiently,” said Benoit Nesme, Director, Data & Analytics, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Russia, and Africa for Essilor. “Hosting our analytics applications in Qlik’s cloud region will increase performance and robustness, empowering us to make smarter, data-informed decisions to deliver the best products and services that meet our customer’s needs.”

For more information on Qlik Cloud, visit https://www.qlik.com/products/qlik-cloud/. This announcement follows Qlik’s recent launch of Qlik Forts™, a hybrid service that securely extends cloud analytics capabilities to wherever your data must reside, regardless of location. For more information on Qlik Forts, visit: https://www.qlik.com/products/qlik-sense/qlik-forts.