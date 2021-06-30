Qualtrics and Genesys Form New Partnership to Help Companies Deliver World-Class Customer Service Experiences

BENGALURU, June 30, 2021 – Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, and Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, today announced a new partnership to help companies deliver world-class customer service experiences at scale. The new alliance will bring together Genesys’ engagement data, such as a customer’s previous service interactions, and Qualtrics’ experience data, or how customers felt about the service they received, to help companies to understand every factor impacting customer satisfaction in a single view.

Resolving a customer service case is only one aspect of a successful customer interaction. How the customer feels about the service they received is equally important, and how companies use that experience data to continuously design and improve the service delivered will become a competitive differentiator. This includes how customers perceive their interactions through self-service resources, AI-powered chatbots, or customer service agents. By acting on and learning from these insights based on customer service experiences, organisations can increase customer loyalty, decrease churn, and deliver true personalised experiences at scale.

“Digital transformation has changed the way consumers expect to engage businesses and they’re using the channels that offer the fastest path to what they want or need, and they expect total service,” said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys. “Successful companies are delivering personalised experiences with empathy at their core. With Qualtrics and Genesys, businesses can now orchestrate an empathetic customer service experience starting in marketing and spanning to sales and service interactions.”

“As companies undergo a massive experience transformation, they need to understand the hearts and minds of their customers more than ever to deliver experiences that drive loyalty,” said Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics. “The combination of real-time customer sentiment from Qualtrics with individual service history from Genesys helps companies take action to deliver incredible customer experiences at scale.”

Customer Experience Beyond the Closed Case

This past year, consumers went all-in on digital as the preferred way to connect, and customers grew accustomed to the ubiquitous access and the fluidity of experiences. Companies now see a new opportunity to differentiate and build brand loyalty by supporting fluid conversations across voice and digital channels, without losing context. Together, Qualtrics and Genesys will provide a holistic view of a customer’s service experience history, including their sentiment over time, their past service interactions, and communications preferences. Based on these insights, companies can determine the best way to provide incredible customer service, and how to keep consumers engaged in this always-on digital economy.

Close Service Gaps with Automated Workflows

With Qualtrics and Genesys, companies can easily set up and orchestrate workflows and alerts to automatically trigger a follow-up based on customer feedback. The ability to reach out to customers to resolve or mitigate an issue before it escalates or even happens can be the difference between a lifelong brand advocate or a social media fire drill. For example, if a customer indicates they had a negative interaction about an online checkout issue, that feedback is automatically shared with the agent, captured on Genesys, and routed to the appropriate team to fix the issue.

Improve Service Delivery with Customer Feedback

Customer service agents play a critical role in improving the service experience, and the partnership will give agents the data they need to improve over time. Agents can easily view trending topics that positively or negatively impact customer satisfaction, based directly on customer feedback. This experience data, combined with engagement data from Genesys such as case resolution rate, helps agents and their managers focus on areas where additional coaching may be beneficial in order to provide better service experiences in the future.

Availability

A Qualtrics and Genesys integration is available to customers today on the Qualtrics Marketplace and Genesys AppFoundry. New integrations will be available later this year.