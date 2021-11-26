Quote by Mr. Nanjunda Prasad Ramesh, CEO, Multi-Verse Technologies on Adoption of Data Protection Bill 2019

November 26, 2021
Mr. Prasad, CEO, Multi-Verse Technologies
Mr. Prasad, CEO, Multi-Verse Technologies
“This is undoubtedly a major step forward in ensuring every Indian’s personal data is protected. It has been long overdue and brings in the much needed accountability when dealing with the data of people. While this is a good first step, we must not stop here. The law must safeguard the interests of the people against indiscriminate use of data by any enterprise, be it private or Government. The next step is to clearly limit the exemptions that are currently being provided. This ensures that we move ahead to protect the interests of citizens on priority rather than pushing the law by only focusing the loopholes in the current draft. We need to roll this out, make corrections and keep moving. I personally believe in the right to privacy and I am glad to be a part of this movement.”- Mr. Nanjunda Prasad Ramesh, CEO, Multi-Verse Technologies

