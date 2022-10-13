Radha Basu, Founder and CEO at iMerit Technology recognised as the ‘CEO of the Year’ at Entrepreneur Awards 2022

India, September 30, 2022: Radha Basu, Founder and CEO of iMerit has been recognized with the ‘CEO of the Year’ at the Entrepreneur Awards 2022, organized by Entrepreneur India magazine. The event, which took place on September 20, 2022, is one of the most esteemed platforms in the country and aims to honor the most significant, pioneering entrepreneurs who are fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship in the nation by innovating, doing something out of the box, and breaking stereotypes.

Speaking on the occasion, Radha Basu, Founder & CEO said, “Over the years, iMerit has always sought to add value to the technology industry by providing the expertise that combines technology, talent, and techniques. Our aim has always been to create a robust system of services that also aid in scaling society with integrity, responsibility, passion, respect and expertise. It is an honor to receive this recognition, which reflects the effort and commitment of the whole iMerit team. Looking ahead, we will continue improving precise data solutions while also aiding the IT sector.”

Radha Basu is widely recognized as a leading technology entrepreneur and mentor, a pioneer in the software business, and a passionate educator. She has received numerous awards including Great Place to Work: India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021; Business Leader of The Year by the World Leadership Congress & Awards 2020; UN Women-ITU Gender-Equality Mainstreaming Technology Award 2014; Top 25 Women of the Web Award; Silicon Valley Business Journal Women of Influence Award; CEO of the Year; Global Thinkers Forum Award for Excellence in Youth Development.

Basu has also been featured on the BBC, and in countless articles, including write-ups in Forbes, Fortune and the Financial Times. She is also the founding director of the Frugal Innovation Lab at Santa Clara University which facilitates the engagement of engineering students and faculty in humanitarian projects through partnerships and programs. She has co-authored a book entitled ‘Frugal Innovation: Models, Means, Methods’.