Radiflow and Allied Telesis Partner to Enhance Threat Containment & Prevention for OT/ ICS Environments

Enhancing critical response and remediation, this partnership reduces attacker capabilities following an OT network breach. “Automated responses to suspicious activity streamline operations while prioritizing business needs,” said Ilan Barda, Co-Founder & CEO of Radiflow.

Radiflow, a leading provider of OT/ICS cybersecurity solutions, announced a partnership with Allied Telesis, a vendor of next-gen software-defined network (SDN) network equipment. Building upon Allied Telesis’ Automated Management Framework – Security (AMF-Sec), companies can rapidly detect and quarantine suspicious operations before a full-network breach occurs. The joint solution is extending Allied Telesis cyber security automated response to ICS/OT networks by leveraging the OT-specific anomaly and threat detection capabilities by Radiflow IDS.

Damaging cybersecurity attacks on infrastructure and supply chain OT facilities are having major operational impacts on organizations across the globe. As stories of breaches that shut down manufacturing, medical facilities, and industrial environments make headlines, organizations are hardening their cybersecurity posture beyond regulation to prepare for the inevitable onslaught of ransomware attacks aimed at critical operations. Unfortunately, many of today’s solutions put limitations on cybersecurity practitioners. These can happen by a solution delivering an overwhelming number of alerts, limiting production line operations with overly sensitive firewalls, or not giving teams enough time to respond to a cybersecurity incident.

Most security solutions are only capable of blocking suspicious traffic as it passes through the firewall from the Internet, so only external threats can be detected and blocked. This partnership will isolate traffic at lower levels of the network, preventing threats not only at the border, but also inside the network. “Automated responses, such as port lockout or quarantine, buys critical time and saves manual labor for cybersecurity professionals who must review and analyze critical breaches,” said Ilan Barda, Co-Founder & CEO. “Ultimately, automated responses to suspicious activity streamlines operations while prioritizing business needs.”

This security and business-first approach, which will be demonstrated at GovWare, allows cybersecurity teams to analyze scenarios before taking appropriate action. Now, Radiflow and Allied Telesis have created an ecosystem to recognize both internal and external threats, as well as unauthorized OT management commands, including breaching remote access security, protocol exploits, and more.

“Most critical breaches today are based on insider threats leaving operators with zero to limited network controls on blocking the source of the attack. Failure to thwart the spread in a timely manner leads to loss of critical infrastructure in addition to elongated network downtime,” said Rahul Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Allied Telesis. Allied Telesis AMF-Sec simplifies and automates network management while reducing network operating costs. “With this newly formed alliance with Radiflow, our SDN solution can help automate cyber threat responses while defending your network from further attacks.”

Benefits of Allied Telesis’ Self-Defending Network include:

Automatically respond to threats in real-time

Integrates with your existing firewall

Protects your wired and wireless networks

No endpoint agents or software are required

This partnership will strengthen the cyber security capabilities of critical industrial networks with AT network equipment, enhance OT asset visibility with Radiflow IDS, provide advanced cyber threat detection and allow a minimum time to respond to potential breaches.