Radiflow OT Cybersecurity Takes Gold for Multiple Peer and Expert Selected Awards

Radiflow’s CIARA Platform won three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for manufacturing, critical infrastructure security, and ICS/SCADA Security. “We greatly appreciate the votes of confidence and trust from our peers as well as industry leaders,” Said Ilan Barda, CEO of Radiflow.

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 13, 2022— Radiflow, a leading Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity provider, recently won three peer-voted awards for its operational excellence. Through their CIARA platform, they deliver a revolutionary digitally simulated environment to CISOs and cybersecurity teams that manage multiple physical facilities. These awards not only reflect excellence in their product but the collaborative nature that is undertaken with each client to understand their needs and provide impactful capabilities.

Today’s OT facilities include manufacturing sites, supply chain operations, and public utilities such as power and water infrastructure. In recent years, these facilities have come under attack, with the FBI reporting over 40,000 cross-industry cybersecurity attacks in the last four years alone. Until now, most OT facilities did not have sufficient cybersecurity protections in place, either from not understanding the danger, a lack of funds to implement adequate protection or a lack of solutions that fit their needs. Only recently has the Biden administration allocated funds to both private and public critical infrastructure to bolster their cybersecurity capabilities.

The three awards are given to Radiflow’s CIARA platform in manufacturing, critical infrastructure security, and ICS/SCADA security, reflecting their decade-long approach to OT security. Moving away from generalized approaches, Radiflow understands specific business-driven needs to implement meaningful protection beyond minimum compliance requirements. Using advanced simulations instead of accepted assumptions to help CISOs gain executive leadership buy-in and funding.

“We greatly appreciate the votes of confidence and trust from our peers as well as industry leaders,” Said Ilan Barda, CEO of Radiflow. “It confirms that our approach of working together with customers on their terms to secure what matters most, with the resources they have, is a winning formula.”

“We congratulate Radiflow for the well-deserved recognition as a Gold award winner in the manufacturing, critical infrastructure security, and ICS/SCADA Security categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today’s urgent cybersecurity challenges.”