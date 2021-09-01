Radixweb’s Logo Sculpture Unveiling – A Step Towards Reiterating Its Promise Towards Constant Innovation

Tech giant Radixweb recently unfurled its iron cast logo sculpture at its newly inaugurated corporate hub, Ekyarth. A prominent name in the world of custom software development and IT consulting, the firm is hopping milestones to milestones with intelligent tech innovations for over two decades now.

Ahmedabad, India, August 31, 2021: Radixweb, an acclaimed name in the sphere of custom software development and IT consultation for over two decades, has recently unveiled its giant logo sculpture in its newly built tech hub, Ekyarth. Radixweb has an expansive team working across time zones to support the need of its global clientele and has been named the software partner of choice for its intelligent innovations in the field of tech development.

2021 is one significant year for Radixweb for reasons aplenty. Recently, the firm celebrated its 22 birthday, unveiled its multi-facility corporate hub with amenities of global scale, and also built a team strength of 500+ tech brains. Radixweb is one tech firm that began its operations as a software outsourcing company when the market was largely unregulated. However, the company still solemnly adheres to its core principles of transparency, a people-focused approach, and constant innovation.

Speaking about the significance of the occasion, Mr. Divyesh Patel, CEO, Radixweb, said, “Our logo stands for own core values. It is everything that we are. Radixweb is an all-inclusive business that does not just focus on profit motives. The need to give back to society is deeply ingrained in our organizational procedures. Our business culture deeply reverberates in our logo design; thus, our logo sculpture unveiling was a significant move towards reinforcing our brand identity.”

In his words, the design plan for the new corporate hub was a thoughtfully planned one. “We have been planning the seamless, suave look of our corporate hub for some time now, and it was a conscious decision of not having the logo on display in the reception area. We wanted the logo design to be imprinted on whosoever visited our premises. Thus, we chose our foyer area as the setup.”

“For Radixweb, our culture and our people are very important to us. Right from the day we began as a startup and worked our way up the corporate ladder to become tech partners of choice for leading businesses, we have our hawk’s eye on creating a sustainable tech ecosystem, not just for ourselves but for all our associates. With time we have discarded practices that seemed to hold us back and embraced the winds of change to help us stay relevant in the market. And we have passed on the benefit of this growth spurt to our teams as well – that’s what our logo stands for,” says Dharmesh Acharya, COO and the leading man behind many innovations at Radixweb.

He also mentions, “Our long-standing clients have time and again rated us well on public review platforms. They believe in our vision because of the value we have extended to them through our expertise while working on their projects. However, our goal is also to explore new markets and work with fresh clientele. So it becomes essential that they have a tangible feel of what our core vision as an IT firm is. Unveiling the logo sculpture is just reiterating our promise that we are committed to designing futuristic tech solutions and towards building an informed clientele who believe in a tech-first approach and understand the value of green technology.”

Radixweb’s new corporate office, Ekyarth, is already an upmarket, neo-modern workplace that can be pitched at pace with famed global facilities. The logo sculpture of the firm is a brand new addition to the visual aesthetic of the building. Set up in the foyer area, the giant iron sculpture is painted in the company’s inherent Prussian blue tone and exemplifies the brand’s minimalist taste when it comes to designing a “workplace of the future.”

Radixweb as a firm considers its employees and all its associates a closely-knit family. Its people-focused attitude towards business reflects in the way the firm encompasses all its stakeholders in its achievements and the subtle ways in which it reinstates its business values to probable clients and the tech ecosystem at large. The iconic symbolism in the Radixweb logo extends beyond establishing the firm’s affirmative position in the world of software and application development; it speaks of the undying promise that the founders pledged – one that of constantly striving to outdo themselves and building a sustainable community of tech lovers.