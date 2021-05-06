Reach Larger Audiences with GoToWebinars New Live Streaming

New Delhi, 6th of May 2021: These days work happens anywhere with a decent internet connection. Whether it’s a home office, the actual office, or from some exotic location around the globe (remember traveling? I promise, it will be back!), you can truly work from anywhere with the right tools.

The same “anywhere” mentality applies to consuming webinar content. You need to reach your audience where they are at. This is why we are excited today to announce that you can now live stream your webinars on popular third-party social platforms like Facebook Live, YouTube Live and (coming soon) LinkedIn Live, as well as virtual event platforms like CVent, Intrado, Socio and others directly through GoToWebinar.

The basics:

GoToWebinar Live Streaming is a new feature that gives organizers the ability to seamlessly push their live webinar feed out to any of the above platforms

It’s the perfect way to expand the overall viewership of your content by delivering your live webinar to your captive social following

Best of all, it’s available globally, at no extra cost, for all GoToWebinar customers

The pandemic has undoubtedly pushed companies around the world towards online webinar solutions to reach customers and deliver business outcomes faster than anyone could have anticipated. However, it has also showed us that leveraging webinars to drive real results is more easily manageable and significantly more affordable than ever before.

Additional functionality:

Pick one or multiple streaming sites and broadcast away – reaching a wider audience and anyone scrolling through your social feeds

Start and stop individual streams from within the GoToWebinar Dashboard to always maintain control of what you’re presenting and exactly who is viewing it

Remain worry-free, GoToWebinar will notify you when the stream connects and has a “LIVE” status to indicate when you’re streaming to 3rd party platforms

Learn how you can reach your customers where they are & bring them their preferred viewing experience with GoToWebinar Live Streaming on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and more. Try GoToWebinar for free or sign into your account and start live streaming today.