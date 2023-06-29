ReasonLabs Joins Microsoft Active Protections Program to Enhance Cybersecurity for Millions of Consumers Worldwide

As part of MAPP, ReasonLabs will receive security data in advance of Microsoft’s monthly security updates, boosting cyber protections for its users at critical times

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 – ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping families and individuals with the same level of cyber protection used by major global companies, today announced that it has joined Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP), a program that allows security software providers early access to security data from Microsoft to enable them to provide faster updates to their customers.

As a member of MAPP, ReasonLabs will receive advanced access to security vulnerability data from the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) ahead of Microsoft’s monthly security update. This information will allow ReasonLabs to better mitigate zero- and one-day vulnerabilities for their users prior to official patches from Microsoft and others.

“ReasonLabs is proud to be a member of the Microsoft Active Protections Program, joining the ranks of leading organizations working to strengthen cyber protections for consumers and businesses around the world,” said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs. “The data we will receive from Microsoft Security Response Center will enable us to better protect our customers and ensure our products remain on the cutting edge of the industry.”

“Receiving the latest vulnerability updates from Microsoft’s Security Response Center will help us provide even greater protection to our users located in more than 180 countries worldwide. Pairing this information with ReasonLab’s research arm, the Threat Intelligence Center, will solidify its place in the industry at the front line of threat intelligence research and prevention,” said Yaniv Dudu, VP of Security at ReasonLabs.