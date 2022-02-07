Renewed SAP Certifications for xSuite Business Solutions Cube

The current release 5.2. of the SAP-integrated workflow suite “xSuite Business Solutions Cube” has been successfully recertified by SAP, for SAP NetWeaver and the new versions of SAP S/4HANA and S/4HANA Cloud (released October 2021). The certificate covers the workflow suite solutions for invoice processing, order confirmation, order processing and procurement.

When it comes to SAP certification, the xSuite Group keeps all its customers in mind, whether they are still working with ECC systems or already on SAP S/4HANA, or whether their operating model is on-premises, cloud, or hybrid. xSuite Cube solutions can be used independent of operating model. They can run in all environments and are certified for SAP NetWeaver (ECC systems), SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The “Integration with SAP S/4HANA” certification has been expanded to include the Private Edition and “RISE with SAP,” SAP’s program to support companies in their digital transformation.

Four-fifths of xSuite customers still rely on SAP ERP on-premises. However, the prognosis is that their numbers will steadily decline proportionate to the companies that switch to SAP S/4HANA in the next few years, and which also move to the cloud in the process. This is what the xSuite is preparing for. The company has sought certifications for all scenarios mentioned in order to offer its customers the freedom to choose the cloud model they prefer.

On the SAP journey with xSuite

According to Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group, “The automation of document-based business processes with SAP is our core business, which is why we regularly have our software certified in its full spectrum. Certification assures our customers of high quality and compatibility with SAP’s various deployment models. We take a long-term approach and state-of-the-art technology to accompany our customers individually on their SAP journey, whichever direction it takes.”