Sababa Security Partners With Radiflow For Advanced Defence Of Industrial Systems And Critical Infrastructures

Milan, June 28, 2023 – Sababa Security S.p.A. – a leading Italian cybersecurity player that provides an integrated and customised offer of products and managed services to protect different IT, OT, and IoT environments from cyberthreats – announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with Radiflow, a leading global vendor of OT cyber security solutions for advanced protection, monitoring and risk management of industrial systems and critical infrastructures.

Attacks to OT systems and critical infrastructure are an ever-increasing threat with potentially severe consequences, including damage to the infrastructure itself, disruption of production processes, and even harm to the environment and public safety. In 2022, we’ve witnessed a heightened frequency of cyberattacks on key industry suppliers, with manufacturing ranking first among the most target sectors and vulnerability scanning being the preferred method of attack.

Bringing together their cybersecurity expertise and industrial know-how, Sababa Security and Radiflow join forces to enhance organisations’ ability to identify vulnerabilities, mitigate risks, and respond effectively to OT cyber threats. From risk assessment & management platform to ongoing monitoring and training, the two companies will be offering industrial enterprises tailored technologies and services to meet their industry-specific needs and empower their critical infrastructure.

“Sababa Security already protects several critical infrastructures in industries such as oil and gas, utilities, energy generation and distribution, and is constantly investing in R&D within the OT field thanks to the strong collaboration with universities and Competence Centres such as Start 4.0 – of which the company is a member”, commented Alessio Aceti, CEO of Sababa Security “In this respect, the partnership with Radiflow allows us on the one hand to strengthen our technical offering and on the other hand to support customers in achieving compliance with recognized cybersecurity standards, including the New Machinery Regulation (NMR) and IEC 62443”.

“Radiflow’s team is known, globally, for its cybersecurity expertise and reputation in the OT world.

Backed by research and led by innovation, we are committed to exceeding expectations by tailoring solutions to our clients’ industry-specific needs, stated Ilan Barda, CEO of Radiflow. Radiflow develops trusted Industrial Cyber Security Solutions for critical business operations. We offer a complete portfolio of game changing solutions for ICS/SCADA networks that empower users to maintain visibility and control of their OT networks, including an Intelligent Threat Detection tool that passively monitors the OT network for anomalies, as well as our unique CIARA platform delivers OT Risk Management with a clear understanding of Organizations’ continuous risk postures, a Risk score as well as a high-level view of each site’s status. The partnership with Sababa Security allows our joint clients to achieve their risk posture objectives over time and address their OT vulnerability issues.”