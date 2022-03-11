Safe Security Board welcomes cybersecurity veteran

Palo Alto, 11.03.2022: Safe Security, a global leader in Cybersecurity and Digital Business Risk Quantification, announced the appointment of Michael Johnson, a veteran US government and commercial industry Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson has been advising Safe Security since December 2020. Michael joined the Board of Directors of the company on November 10, 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael, a veteran in cybersecurity to the Safe Security Board,” said Saket Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Safe Security. “Michael’s experience in managing cybersecurity for government and large organizations in the US is indispensable. His expertise in building and executing cybersecurity strategies, coupled with his deep understanding of cyber is extremely valuable for us as we grow and expand to achieve our mission to become the defacto industry standard to measure, manage and mitigate cyber risk.”

Mr. Johnson currently serves as CISO, Meta Financial Technologies, Meta Platforms, Inc., and previously served in multiple cybersecurity roles leading large, complex, and dynamic information-intensive global enterprises, including as the Senior Vice President and CISO at Capital One, the CIO for the U.S. Department of Energy, and in other key roles in the Executive Office of the President (the White House), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Johnson said, “Cyber represents existential risk to trust-based, digital organizations, and as cyber threats continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, managing cyber risk is critical. It is incumbent on all business risk executives and stakeholders – to include board directors, corporate and C-suite executives, business leaders, technologists, auditors, regulators, etc. – to assess, prioritize, and manage security risk. A contextual and real-time quantification of cyber risk is an absolute imperative to ensure proactive and predictive cybersecurity. I am excited to continue to help Safe Security standardize quantitative cyber risk management and communication for organizations around the world.”

About Safe Security

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Safe Security is a leader in the “Cyber security and Digital Business Risk Quantification” (CRQ) space. It helps organizations measure and mitigate enterprise-wide cyber risk in real-time using its ML Enabled API-First SAFE Platform by aggregating automated signals across people, process, and technology, both for first & third party to dynamically predict the breach likelihood (SAFE Score) & dollar risk of an organization.

The SAFE scoring model is built as joint research at MIT that incorporates cyber security sensors data, external threat intelligence, and business context and places it together in a Bayesian Network of a Supervised Machine Learning scoring engine to give out scores and dollar value risk that the organization faces. The scores are calculated both at a macro and micro level and can also be measured for particular Lines of Business / Crown Jewels / Departments.

The SAFE Scores will enable the organization to have a “common language” across teams, from the board all the way down to an analyst to be aligned with a consistent risk metric along with justifying investments in cyber security and purchase of cyber insurance for the organization.