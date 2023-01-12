SANS Institute Brings Cybersecurity Training to Egypt

SANS Cairo January will equip students with the latest skills and tactics to protect their organizations against cyberattacks today

Cairo, EGYPT – January 12, 2023 – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced SANS Cairo January to be held in person at The Nile Ritz Carlton, Cairo, Egypt, from January 14 – January 19, 2023. This training program, available both in-person and online, provides students with the practical knowledge and methods to protect their businesses from security breaches and combat upcoming threats.

In 2020, the global cybersecurity market was estimated to be worth USD 176.50 billion, and by 2027, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach USD 403.1 billion. As a result, it is predicted that Egypt’s cyber security market will expand between 2020 and 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. However, according to the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) for Cybersecurity Affairs, statistics indicate that Egypt is among 20 of the most vulnerable countries to cyber threats and attacks. Therefore, any safety concerns should be addressed proactively and without delay.

“There is a shortage in the number of trained cybersecurity professionals, which is why it is important that training programs such as SANS Cairo January are implemented to inform, educate and qualify human resources within the Egyptian cybersecurity market,” comments Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute. “These events also allow like-minded individuals to network, learn from, and share expertise in an environment curated specifically with cybersecurity best practices in mind. Additionally, we are delighted to see that the NTRA is currently in the process of establishing two excellence centres to further nurture Egyptian cybersecurity talent.”

Led in-person by Nik Alleyne, a certified SANS Instructor with over 20 years of experience in IT, with the last ten years being more focused on cybersecurity, the core focus of this training event is SEC503: Network Monitoring and Threat Detection In-Depth. The course delivers technical knowledge, insight, and hands-on training students need to defend their traditional or cloud-based networks confidently. Nik will also simultaneously conduct Live Online sessions for those interested but unable to attend in person. The classes will run from 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM EET (Eastern European Time), including breaks.

“What sets SEC503 apart from any other course in this space is that we take a bottom-up approach to teaching network monitoring and network forensics, which naturally leads to effective threat hunting. Past students have described it as challenging but one of the most rewarding courses they have taken,” concludes Baltagi.

Register for SANS Cairo January and benefit from the chance to participate in an exclusive NetWars Tournament after the course, which consists of a series of interactive learning scenarios that let participants exercise the advanced cybersecurity skills they have learned in controlled environments.