Season’s much-anticipated gaming smartphones are here! Infinix launches NOTE 11 and NOTE 11s with massive upgrades for an enhanced experience

Mumbai—Following the grand success of its popular NOTE 10 series, Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group – is now all set to unravel its much-talked-about NOTE 11 SERIES in India. Positioning them as premium and powerful gaming phones, the all-new NOTE 11S (6/64 ; 8/128) will be available on Flipkart from December 20th at an introductory price Rs. 12999/- and Rs. 14999/- respectively. NOTE 11(4/64) on the other hand, will be up for grabs from December 23rd at an introductory price of Rs.11999/-

Both NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S are packed with an array of top-notch features, superior gaming technology, powerful processor, latest OS and massive battery that will give an engaging smartphone experience to the consumer. While NOTE 11 will come in 4GB/64GB and three colour variants Glacier Green, Celestial Snow, Graphite Black; NOTE 11s will be available in two memory variants: 6GB RAM/64GB and 8GB RAM/128GB storage options, and three exciting colour alternatives: Symphony Cyan, Haze Green and Mithril Grey.

Premium design, display and sound: Infinix’s latest entrant from the NOTE series, NOTE 11 will be the first device in the smartphone universe to come with a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display to ensure the best colour reproduction on the screen even while watching high resolution or 4K videos. The device is slimmest in the segment with 7.9 mm thinness, 92% screen-to-body ratio and 750 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 100000:1 contrast ratio. The display of NOTE 11 comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Meanwhile, NOTE 11s comes with a 6.95” punch-hole FHD+ display that gives an ultra-smooth refresh rate of 120Hz (the second device in this smartphone segment offering the feature), ensuring super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen, especially for the gamers.

To protect the eyes from fatigue after long hours of gameplay and content consumption, the display of NOTE 11s emits Low Blue Light that has been certified by TUV Rheinland.

The NOTE series’s safe and immersive viewing experience is backed by powerful audio experience enabled by the cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

Superior Performance: Keeping in mind all the requirements of the pro-level gamers, Infinix NOTE 11 will come with an advanced MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the third device in India with such a powerful processor at its price segment. The powerful processor has a CPU clock speed of Upto 2 GHz. To ensure a smooth gaming experience through intelligent networking and resource management, the smartphone is backed by ARM Mali – G52 GPU, which is super clocked at up to 1 GHz. Meanwhile, NOTE 11s is the second device in this segment to come with a powerful MediaTek Helio G96 processor, ensuring a superior gaming performance.

In order to take the gaming performance to the next level, Both the devices are backed by Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology. Along with that, both devices comes with Unique Supercool system (6 layer Graphene blocks in the device which increases the thermal conductivity) so that the device doesn’t get heat up even in the prolonged gaming scenarios. Note 11s also comes with haptic feedback Linear motor which provides life like gaming experience. The optimised technology further enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games like Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, Asphalt 9: Legends, etc. by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long game play hours.

To further ensure an uninterrupted experience in gaming and content consumption, NOTE 11 4GB/64GB internal storage with LPDDR4X RAM. Meanwhile, NOTE 11s will be available in two memory

variants: 6GB RAM/64GB and 8GB/128GB storage options coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage technology for better read and write speed and multi-tasking.

Both the devices operate on the latest Android 11 with the latest XOS 7.6 skin enabling users to enjoy a smooth and faster software UX with refreshed icons, new design, refreshing wallpapers, and moved down interaction area for smoother reachability. It makes the device more entertaining by bringing in features like Ultra Touch to increase the swipe speed of the articles on the menu; Video Assistant for uninterrupted consumption of OTT apps; Thunder Back for smooth switch between apps, Game Zone, etc. Moreover, the latest OS has the capability of bringing in any app in Picture in Picture mode. It has built-in features like XHide for keeping private apps, message notifications and media secure; Theft alert, Peek Proof and Kids Mode for enhanced security. Moreover, for smart and localized usage, the upgraded operating system comes with an XClone feature to help users log in to multi-accounts simultaneously; the Photo Compressor feature to save space in the AI gallery; the Wi-Fi Smart comm feature for auto-connecting to the saved network through mobile data whenever the device enters the saved Wi-Fi network; and 360-degree flashlight feature which allows users to switch on all the front and back lights together.

NOTE 11 and NOTE 11s also feature the face unlock feature and a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

Exceptional Camera experience: The all-new NOTE 11 continues the tradition of Infinix in offering the best-in-class camera. It comes with a triple camera set up with 50 MP as the primary camera lens with f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect portrait shots, and an AI lens along with Quad LED Flash. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple features like Time-lapse video recording mode, Slow Motion video mode, even Bokeh video recording mode, which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions. Users can also record short videos and videos with up to 2k resolution.

Meanwhile, the NOTE 11s also comes with a 50 MP AI Triple rear camera with dedicated 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth lens and quad-LED flash. On the front, both the devices features a 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

Massive Battery: Both NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S feature a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery that keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. Both NOTE 11 & NOTE 11s has a 33W charging support with a Type C charger. Even NOTE 11s is certified by TUV Rheinland for its 33W Safe

Fast Charge Support. They will give users the freedom to do their favourite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.

Commenting on the launch of the latest devices, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “Infinix NOTE series has already set benchmarks when it comes to providing the most powerful gaming experience. With the launch of the NOTE 11 Series, our aim is to offer the best in class products for our users and enhancing them by introducing FIST (First in Segment Technology) features. With both smartphones, Infinix is striving to reach out and enhance the gaming experience of the evolving gaming community in India. By developing the NOTE 11 series, we have tried creating the perfect balance of a no-compromise device that is game-ready and competitively priced. The NOTE 11 Series brings the most advanced processor and the latest technology to our users. The Note 11s will be the second device to be available on Flipkart with a Helio G96 processor and a 120 Hz display. As the market had not many offering an AMOLED screen display below INR 13k, NOTE 11 will be featuring an AMOLED FHD+ display. A big immersive display, powerful processor, RAM, massive storage, High-refresh rate, dual stereo sound and TUV certification for less eye fatigue while consuming content for long hours put Note series as serious contender for gamers. We have also introduced some exciting features like 33W fast charging support with Type C charger in both devices. These smartphones are also equipped with “Dar-Link” an Infinix patented technology that improves a device’s gaming ability by optimizing functions on several parameters. With its technology innovation and aesthetic design, we are confident that both NOTE 11 and NOTE 11s are going to be the best gaming smartphones that will live up to the expectations of the millennial consumers.”

Infinix had already set a benchmark with its previous Note series devices by offering the most powerful gaming-oriented smartphones. All of them have been well-received by the consumers because every time we introduce new devices, we optimise them by introducing FIST (First in Segment Technology) features. To take the performance of our NOTE series to the next level, we have retained its core DNA in the NOTE 11 series along with some new-in segment additions.”

As the market had no devices offering an AMOLED screen display below INR 13k, NOTE 11 will be the first-in-segment featuring an AMOLED FHD+ display with 33 W fast charging. Meanwhile, NOTE 11s will be the second device available on Flipkart with a Helio G96 processor and an FHD+ display giving a 120 Hz refresh rate. We have also introduced some extra features like 33W fast charging support with Type C chargers.

As India is expected to add 40 million online gamers by 2022, Infinix is leaving no stones unturned to reach out to this evolving gaming community in India and augment their experience. We have evolved

our NOTE 11 series to perfectly balance all aspects of a game-ready no-compromise device at such a competitive price point.

Considering all these aspects, we are confident that both NOTE 11 and NOTE 11s are going to be the best gaming smartphones that will live up to the expectations of the millennial consumers.