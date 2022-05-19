SecurityHQ Partners with SentinelOne to Enhance Global Cyber Security Offerings

May 19th, 2022, London

Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), SecurityHQ , have announced their partnership with leading cyber security solutions provider, SentinelOne .

How the Partnership Benefits Cyber Security for Clients Across the Globe

There has been a substantial growth of highly sophisticated Advanced Persistent Threats (APT’s), around the world, which has led to a demand for a next-gen endpoint security solution, coupled with skilled analysts to proactively detect and respond to those risks.

SecurityHQ’s Managed Endpoint Security Service leverages the power of their global Security Operation Centers, combined with SentinelOne’s best technology for detecting known signature-based and unknown behavioural-based threats, across all known MITRE ATT&CK TTPs.

Armed with a U.S. patent technology, Windows compatible remediation feature, to roll-back any alteration, deletion or encryption to sensitive documents or data volumes, as a result of a successful breach or ransomware attack.

Pete Carfrae, UK Channel Manager for SentinelOne , states that ‘We are delighted to announce our partnership with SecurityHQ. As an independent managed security service partner, they bring a lot of expertise in solving customers challenges and we are very happy they have chosen to work with us to provide their clients with managed detection & response services.’

Islam Rashad, MSSP Solutions Presales Lead for SecurityHQ , adds that ‘SecurityHQ’s 24/7 SOC Managed Endpoint service, powered by SentinelOne, is delivered through a single agent, that tracks code in real time, while Active EDR, applies ML-based behavioural scoring to all events, to track the root cause. Deep investigation of the storyline saves time for analysts, as well as reduces dwell-time without fine-tuning, to promptly understand the full chain of a detected threat. This empowers a proactive response to threats, to e­ffectively suppress the spread of any infiltration, and place control at the source of compromise.’

‘SentinelOne is committed to working with the right profile of partner and that is why we are happy to announce our partnership with SecurityHQ. They have the right blend of technical capabilities, coupled with an understanding of their customers challenges. They are well placed to take SentinelOne’s XDR messaging to the market.’ – Matt Percival, Northern Europe Channel Director, SentinelOne

In response, SecurityHQ’s CEO, Feras Tappuni declared that ‘The way we deliver, requires best of breed technology, but it also requires a partner. SentinelOne delivers on both counts.’