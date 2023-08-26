Sencore Expands Its Broadcast Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Adtec Digital’s Afiniti Platform

Sioux Falls, SD, August 26, 2023 — Sencore, a leading technology solutions provider in the broadcast industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Adtec Digital’s renowned Afiniti platform. Adtec Digital’s Afiniti has made significant strides in contribution, news gathering, and REMI applications, and its integration into Sencore’s product portfolio marks a strategic move towards expanding our offerings to our valued customers.

Existing customers of Adtec Digital can rest assured as Sencore remains committed to further developing and supporting the Afiniti platform, accompanied by their world-renowned ProCare support services.

The Afiniti platform boasts exceptional capabilities, featuring the highest-quality, lowest latency encode and decode functionalities available in the market today. It supports up to 4K UHD resolutions at 4:2:2 10-bit, with full compatibility for HEVC, H.264, and MPEG2 video codecs. The modular design of Afiniti enables seamless customization, offering options for contribution-level encoding and decoding, ASI, IP, and SRT I/O, as well as multiplexing capabilities – all in one platform.

In addition to the powerful processing abilities of Afiniti, Sencore has ambitious plans to elevate the platform’s functionality by introducing Centra Gateway. This innovative software platform will provide users with full control over the Afiniti platform, simplifying the management and control of contribution encode and decode workflows like never before.

“We are thrilled about this acquisition and firmly believe that it will deliver immense value to our customers, empowering them with cutting-edge technology and enhanced support to achieve their broadcasting goals,” says Seth VerMulm, Director of Product Management at Sencore. Visit sencore.com for more updates as Sencore continues to innovate and deliver state-of-the-art solutions to the broadcast industry.