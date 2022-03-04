SEQRITE Endpoint Security awarded AV-TEST Best Performance Award 2021 for Corporate Users – Yet Again!

Pune, India, March 04, 2022: The internationally renowned German-based AV-TEST Institute has crowned the best IT security products of the year for consumers and corporate users with the AV-TEST Award 2021. The 2021 Award in the Best Performance category for Corporate Users goes to SEQRITE Endpoint Security.

AV-TEST Award for SEQRITE – in recognition of outstanding protection and performance

SEQRITE Endpoint Security (EPS) solution received special recognition for its powerful protection, superb performance, and usability throughout 2021. The award epitomizes that SEQRITE EPS solution successfully blocks zero-day exploits, complex ransomware attacks, malware, and data breaches without impacting system performance, usability, or any false detections or warnings.

SEQRITE EPS has earned the trust of tens of thousands of business users worldwide, protecting millions of endpoints, and has consistently ranked among industry experts as the most secure and best-performing endpoint security solution in the market.

SEQRITE’s Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions and Governance suite is orchestrated through the centralized security management platform HawkkEye. The latest cloud-native offerings include HawkkHunt (Endpoint Detection and Response), HawkkProtect (Zero Trust User Access), and HawkkScan (Data Privacy).

“The security solution SEQRITE Endpoint Security for corporate PCs demonstrated excellent performance in all tests. In the test category of performance, the Endpoint Security product continuously demonstrated over 12 months that it handles the system resources of workstation PCs extremely carefully and thus does not diminish their performance. The scores recorded in the test were always far above the industry average, thus representing top scores by comparison. For this performance, we at AV-TEST conferred the Best Performance 2021 Award on SEQRITE Endpoint Security”, says Maik Morgenstern, CEO of AV-TEST.

Reflecting on the win, Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, “SEQRITE continuously invests, innovates and delivers robust enterprise cybersecurity solutions against rapidly-evolving threat landscape for all sectors. Our threat research expertise and multi-layered enterprise cybersecurity approach bring out the most innovative and robust cybersecurity solutions for CISOs and SOC teams to detect and thwart attacks. Our state-of-the-art enterprise cybersecurity solutions protect critical information and interactions on all types of networks and devices for all global users. We are on cloud nine to have SEQRITE Endpoint Security recognized as the top category performer by the AV-Test Institute. SEQRITE EPS solution ensures complete endpoint security without impacting the speed, day-to-day performance, regular operations of your endpoint, or any false detections or warnings. This award symbolizes our commitment for customer value centricity through our cybersecurity offerings and motivates us further to continue on the path of innovation.”

About the AV-TEST Institute

The AV-TEST GmbH is the independent research institute for IT security from Germany. For more than 15 years, the experts from Magdeburg have guaranteed quality-assuring comparison and individual tests of virtually all internationally relevant IT security products. For more, please refer to https://www.av-test.org/en

About SEQRITE

SEQRITE is Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions and Governance suite by Quick Heal Technologies (India’s leading and only listed cybersecurity products and solutions company). Founded in 1995, the company embodies the “Make in India” program covering end-to-end enterprise cybersecurity solutions, and has a global marquee clientele across BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Manufacturing.

SEQRITE also provides comprehensive cybersecurity consulting services to Corporates, PSUs, Government, and Law Enforcement Agencies. For more information, please refer to www.seqrite.com